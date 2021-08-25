Although the Taliban made its official presence in the early nineties, the seed for its creation goes long back into 1973 when Sardar Daud Khan became the Prime Minister of Afghanistan, and Pakistan saw a threat because of his proximity with USSR, which was termed as India’s friend. Also, Daud Khan was termed as an anti-Pakistan leader for openly advocating for the rights of the Pashtun and Baloch people. Soon after, in 1974, they appointed Major General Naseerullah Babar to train and arm Tajik rebels against the then Afghan government. This experiment failed miserably but the proximity of Pakistan ISI with Afghan leaders developed, which helped them in aiding the American CIA to fund and run a covert war in Afghanistan against the Soviets. Major General Babar later joined politics and was interior minister of Pakistan from 1993 to 1996, exactly the time when the Taliban rose in its present form.Also Read - Talks With Taliban Must Continue to Safeguard Afghan Gains in Past 20 Years, Says Angela Merkel

Over a decade of CIA-led Afghan War led to the displacement of over 35 lakh refugees, primarily from the Pashtun community of Afghanistan to the border areas of Pakistan. The porous border and presence of Pashtun people on both sides helped this movement possible. The large settlements facilitated the need for children to be occupied and one ambitious and prominent organisation came into the great game. This was Darul Uloom Haqqania, located in Akora Khattak of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan. Being a prominent seminary in the Pashtun areas, Darul Uloom Haqqania was famous, and it soon established the branches of its seminary all along the Durand line especially in the settlements of Afghan refugees.

The leader of Darul Uloom Haqqania was no ordinary man. He was Maulana Sami-Ul-Haque, who was closely connected with the government of Pakistan, as well as Middle Eastern countries. He had been a member of the Pakistani Senate and a prominent part of the Pakistan government for several years. Funding for his madrasas was not a problem at all. In no time, more than 15,000 seminaries were functional in the border areas, which eventually became a breeding ground of the Taliban. More than a million children from lower and lower-middle-class Pashtun families staying in Pakistan were recruited into these Madrasas in disguise of providing Islamic religious education over a period of time. This became the nursery of the Taliban.

Maulana Sami Ul Haque was a staunch Deobandi follower who used to propagate a different kind of Sharia. The list of his students is long and include Mullah Omar- Founder of Taliban, Jalaluddin Haqqani & Sirajuddin Haqqani of Haqqani Network, Akhtar Mohammad Mansoor- Former Taliban Chief, Mohammad Yunus Khalis- former Taliban commander as well as many other Taliban commanders. Maulana Sami Ul Haque was proudly called as “Father of Taliban”. Being part of the government, he was quite close to Major General Naseerullah Babar. So, when a war of power started between ISI supported factions and other Afghan Mujahideen after the fall of the Soviet Government in Afghanistan, the Pakistan government felt a need for a force that is Afghan by ethnicity, loyal to Pakistan and can conquer Afghanistan on their orders. The best option was the refugees studying in the seminaries of Sami-Ul-Haque all along the Durand Line.

Being an ex-ISI himself, Babar was close to the Pakistan Army and ISI and as a result, the seminaries were soon converted into training grounds where Pakistan Army, as well as ISI officials, imparted training to the innocent students of these Madrasas. Being cut off from the rest of the world, they were brainwashed and made the propagator of a different type of Islam which was brutal, fanatic & most extreme. Both Sami-Ul-Haque and Naseerullah Babar died a painful death. While Haque was killed brutally by an unknown person, Babar spent three years bed-ridden before finally departing from this world.

The terror infrastructure had well-oiled machinery including multi-storeyed basements under the mosques, IED factories, communication network, VIP rooms, conference rooms from where Taliban leaders could talk to ISI on secure lines, and training centres to brainwash suicide bombers. Key leaders were sent from Darul Uloom Haqqania to all over the places to run these terror factories which are producing terrorists at an alarming rate of over 20000 per year. With the unending supply of Arms, Ammunition, war machines and logistics from Pakistan ISI, they could take over entire Afghanistan twice- First in 1994-96 and then in 2021. Pakistan ISI has been helping them directly too. There have been several instances where serving Pakistan Army personal were fighting as part of Taliban contingents.

So, when Mullah Mohammad Omar started his movement from the Seminary of Maiwand with just 50 Taliban fighters, he was not alone. That was the time when more than 10,000 fanatic terrorists were being trained in other Madrasas. Within no time, this force was knocking at the door of Kabul at the call of Mullah Omar. The rest of the job was done by his action of displaying the Cloak of Muhammad in Kandahar, which elevated him to the highest spiritual levels, and his organisation became popular among the Afghans.

Currently, Taliban is not just a group, it is the symbol of an ultra-fanatic ideology and complete annihilation of this ideology is not possible until the terror factories run under the disguise of the seminaries are dismantled. We may kill Taliban fighters but if these factories continue to produce terrorists, the supply will be unending. Today, they have occupied Afghanistan with force, tomorrow the fallout may be on us or any other country of the world. It is already too late and unfortunately, the world is still not able to understand their nefarious motives.