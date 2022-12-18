Agni V Missile: A New Symbol of India’s Might and Worry for China

Agni V missile is a newer generation of missile having three stages of solid rocket motors. Having solid fuel gives it major advantages.

People of Kolkata, Odisha and some regions of Northeast India were surprised to see a big flash in the sky on the night of December 15, 2022 and seldom they knew that this is the flash of the new India where our scientists and strategic forces carried out test firing of the extended range of Agni V, nuclear capable surface to surface missile. India has been testing this missile since 2012 and the test on December 15 was the ninth one. First seven test launches were the trials while the eighth (conducted on October 27, 2021) and Ninth (Latest) were user trials, the success of which has paved the way for induction of this missile into the Armed Forces and made India the fourth country after Russia, United States and China to have both Land and sea based Inter-Continental Ballistic Missiles (ICBMs).

Although Israel, France and North Korea too have tested similar kind of missiles, but they are far off from having a complete Nuclear Triad like India which not only has surface launched Agni Series missiles but also have submarine launched K-4 missiles capable of hitting a target over 5000 kms away. Although the current trials were pre-planned and scientists of Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) have issued a NOTAM (Notice to the Airmen) to secure a 5400KM long launch zone weeks before, it was interestingly coincided with the tensions on Indo-China border at Tawang where Indian forces beaten back a group of over 300 rogue Chinese soldiers who tried to ingress into Indian territory and thus was considered a stern message to our eastern neighbour, China.

Strategically speaking, Agni V Missile is a game changer and there are technical as well as strategic aspects of this newly tested missile which every Indian should understand.

Technical Aspects

Agni V missile is a newer generation of missile having three stages of solid rocket motors. Having solid fuel gives it major advantages. Solid propellants have a high density and thus give more acceleration to the missile increasing its velocity. Not only this, but they are also insensitive to shock or vibrations so at the time of re-entry, maintains the accuracy of the missile and unlike liquid propellant motors, it does not require any fuel pump thus saving precious space and weight in missile.

DRDO scientists were successful in canistering this missile using a canister made up of maraging steel which not only gives this missile a shelf life of years but also reduces the maintenance to almost zero. Using the canister, missile can be carried anywhere by land, sea or air and can be deployed at short notice. It won’t need to be deployed in underground silos like many ICBMs of US and Russia.

Anothr important aspect of any missile is its mobility and Indian scientists have mounted this missile on a multi axle truck giving it a reaction time of few minutes from moving position to launch. This 30-meter vehicle made by an Indian Company Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) can carry the missile anywhere, even in the mountains.

Accuracy is the key feature of any missile and Agni V boasts of an accuracy of less than 50 feet at maximum ranges. This was made possible by combining multiple layers of guidance system which include a Ring Laser Gyroscope, an Inertial navigation system, a satellite-based connectivity using Indian NavIC system and a Micro inertial navigation system as back up. All this are controlled by a smart onboard computer weighing just 200gms.

Strategic Aspects

The most important strategic aspect of this missile which is making noise across the world is its range. Although DRDO has claimed the range to be 5500 kms, Chinese and other experts have been mentioning that in the past few trails, the range is enhanced to more than 8000 kms. Nevertheless, even if we consider it 5000 kms, the missile can hit any town in China as well as Korean peninsula on the eastern side of India and in the west, it can cover over 50% of Europe. This is giving a bigger strategic advantage to India and project New Delhi as one of the superpowers of the world. Since China is involved in developing India centric missiles for long time, Agni V will be closing the missile gap between the two countries.

Agni V is equipped with up to 10 MIRVs (Multiple Independent Targetable reentry vehicles) which means that it is not one missile but a combination of up to ten lethal missiles which can not only be nuclear tipped but can also be assigned to different targets hundreds of Kms apart. On re-entry, these MIRVs gets separated and move to their respective targets so it becomes utmost impossible for anyone to map out the real target of the missile. Furthermore, the terminal velocity of the missile after re-entry is almost 8.2Km per second which is almost twenty-five times of the speed of sound so before you can hear it, see it, or sense it, Agni V will be able to destroy its target.

Perhaps in today’s time, one of the biggest worries for China is India and its recently developed Agni V missile. As we all know that Chinese economy is centralized on its eastern coast in few major hubs like Guangzhou, Shanghai, Beijing, Ningbo, Shenzhen, Qingdao and Tianjin. Since Agni V can hit each of these towns effectively, Chinese government must take this threat seriously. As we can see that Agni V is inches away from the formal induction into the Armed Forces of India, it is acting as a major counterbalance in the strategic equation of both the countries.

Agni V is the new symbol of Indian might and it’s the new hope for 140cr people of India.