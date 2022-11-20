Analysing the New Iranian Revolution of 2022

Amid nationwide protests, Government of Islamic Republic of Iran has arrested over 20,000 protesters out of which more than 20 have been awarded death penalty.

Protesters call on the United Nations to take action against the treatment of women in Iran, following the death of Mahsa Amini while in the custody of the morality police, during a demonstration in New York City on November 19, 2022. (Photo by Yuki IWAMURA / AFP)

It has been over two months since Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian woman died in a hospital allegedly after police torture and Iran is burning ever since then. Amid nationwide protests, Government of Islamic Republic of Iran has arrested over 20,000 protesters out of which more than 20 have been awarded death penalty. At the same time an unknown account of people (probably over 400) have also been killed in police action across Iran. We believe that the Hijab row was just a trigger and there were many other reasons behind these protests. It is imperative to understand these reasons first while at the same time, the overall geopolitical situation and the timings of these protests also raises suspicion over the intent of western countries. Let us analyse the reasons of these protests now.

American Sanctions & its impact on Iranian Economy

Although Iran remained under various sanctions for most of the times owing to the proximity of Sunni majority Arab world with the United States of America, the fresh sanctions in 2019 affected the country in a significant manner. Its entire financial system, exports, imports, currency swap system and even various people including its leaders and entrepreneurs were sanctioned. The Iranian Rial has seen a devaluation of over 430% in last 10 years alone. Iran was one of the biggest exporters of Petroleum which was completely stopped resulting in nationwide recession and humungous inflation in the commodity prices. Its people have been witnessing it for last three years and now the situation is such that they consider their government and its hardliner approach to be responsible for this, they found the current circumstances as an opportunity to come out and protest.

Global isolation & inflation

The American sanctions have isolated Iran globally. Export of few items like Saffron, nuts were a major source of income to the local farmers. This stopped all of a sudden. Not only this, but soon after the sanctions, inflation in Iran skyrocketed from 9.6% (2018) to 30.22% (2019) in just one year. The prices of commonly used items like chicken, lamb, tomato paste and flour increased manifolds. Daily use items like plastic bottles are rare to find in Iranian market which is affecting the entire packaging industry. Reality sector witnessed sudden change and property prices jumped mainly due to devaluation of Rial. Similar impact was visible on prices of cars and other vehicles since imports were stopped. Due to isolation from the rest of world, people of the country were unable to move or visit other countries in order to seek better prospects. This multiplied the frustration of Iranian people and compelled them to come on streets.

Rising Fuel prices

Being a petroleum surplus country, Iran has one of the lowest prices of petroleum which are to the tunes of 0.35 USD per litre since Iranian government subsidises it. Recently, the same government decided to stop the subsidies on Petroleum and has already implemented this decision in few of the southern states too. The government’s decision was inevitable as they were facing acute economic crisis making subsidies a costly affair. Since petroleum prices in Iran have remained constant for over 10-15 years and petroleum has become an everyday necessity for the Iranians, this change has irked the population drastically.

Islamic Regime and Curbs on free voices

Iran has a stringent Islamic government led by its supreme leader and a council of religious scholars. They imposed seventh century orthodox Islamic rule to a country which was termed as one of the most progressive ones a few decades back. In Iran, its parliament has limited powers and all departments including defence, finance and even the judiciary reports to the top Islamic council. There is no place for free voices and anyone who tries to stand against the government is arrested or killed. People are executed after the flimsy trials in the name of blasphemy and anyone having smallest doubt of being connected to western world or Israel is put behind bars. When voices are suppressed and no silver lining is seen, people often look for reasons to revolt & the current protests are just a precursor of the same.

Iran is witnessing a change, people across the nation are furious and wants to get rid of their government. We can say for sure that the anger which was boiling in the hearts of Iranian people for last few years got a trigger in the form of Mahsa Amini’s death which resulted in massive protests across the country.

When we see it under a lens, we can say that it may be an opportunity for the US led western world to topple the current Iranian regime (the way they did in other countries like Libya) and establish a government of their choice. Among all these events, the timing has to be noticed in particular. This all started when Iran started showing its close proximity with Russia during the current Ukraine-Russia conflict. Its highly possible that western powers may be fuelling these protests discreetly. So once again there are questions unanswered.