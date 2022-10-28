Gurugram: Indian bestselling author Chetan Bhagat today unveiled a book written by Director Business Developement and Inaugural Bungy jumper of Jumpin Heights- the Bungy people at the 4 edition of the Invincible Festival at Gurgaon Cyberhub. The book entitled ‘3…2…1… is the debut novel by Niharika Nigam that reimagines the Bhagavad Gita play out in contemporary times, woven through the lens of travel and adventure!Also Read - Book Review: 'The Slum Queen' By Rouble Nagi Will Make You Question The Purpose Of Your Life

Invincible Festival is organised to remember the classic times and embrace the latest trends in the world of art and literature. Fun-filled author sessions, book openings, and literary activities are some of the key attractions of the event held in the city. Niharika Nigam, the author of the book and the Director Business Development of Jumpin Heights- the Bungy People, said that the event has been a good launchpad for promoting her book that tells a story of “the times we live in”, set in 2020 India.

3…2…1…Jump is an unusual story: When a perfectly average life is halted abruptly by a deadly virus on the loose, it brings together some unlikely pairings. The metaphoric Arjuna as depicted by Nanki Mehta, a successful brand strategist, isolating from COVID as it decimates the city lying outside her doorway. A cold night paralysed by the chaos of Delhi. A Bungy Ad. And a conversation that follows with the Jump Master, the metaphoric Krishna: one that spans the distance to the mountains of Rishikesh, and to what it truly means to be alive. Especially when it comes with the burden of such privilege: that of being spared amidst a storm. This is a tale of morality and duty; and of authenticity and belonging, as experienced in the world of this time. But mostly, this is a tale of how Godliness can still always be found in the unlikeliest of times and places. One step at a time.