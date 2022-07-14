New Delhi: “Dreams are mystical wonderlands that can be traumatic and yet shine a light on the hidden depths of our consciousness.” – A PARADOX OF DREAMS by Harshali Singh explores the mysterious land of Charu’s dreams, more like nightmares, riddled with trauma of the past and fears of the future.Also Read - Sarah Khatib's "When The Stars Whisper" Is A Gripping Tale About Guilt And Grief | A Book Review

Third book of the Haveli series, A PARADOX OF DREAMS is the story of Charu – the blind daughter and third among seven children of Sharma family – who uses her psychic abilities to help locate crime victims as part of an SIT headed by Ravi, who is also her lover. In this part, Charu is back in Anwar Haveli, the 150-year-old structure she once knew as her home but was forced to leave at a tender age after losing her eyesight. However, she is not at peace and is haunted by nightmares – of torture and abuse – being inflicted upon a young girl. She wakes up to a phone call from an old flame, Prithvi Chauhan, the suave minister of state who asks her to help him find his kidnapped younger daughter. Also Read - Vidyadhara And The Universe of Magic: Delve Into The World of Wizardry | A Book Review

Will Charu and Ravi be able to save little Myra or will they give in to their own insecurities? Will their relationship be able to withstand this challenge from Charu’s past or will it force them to part ways? Are things as simple as they seem or are there other intentions at work? All these questions have been answered in this part of the series that triggers the reader to look around and ask questions about one’s own life and those around. Also Read - 10 Steps To The Boardroom: Must Read If You Intent To Trek Up The Hill Of Success | A Book Review

Review: The language of the book could have been simpler so as to retain common reader’s attention more firmly. However, it’s an interesting mix of thriller and emotions and those looking for a quick adventure on a rainy day will find it interesting.