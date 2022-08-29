Since the pandemic erupted two years ago, businesses suffered a major hit due to coronavirus-induced lockdowns and restrictions. A book by Dean Jitendra K. Das and Prof. Sanghamitra Buddhapriya, FORE School of Management, New Delhi – ‘Adapting To Business During COVID-19 And Other Issues’ – had put forth the struggles endured by businesses and how they adapted during COVID. The book has been published by Bloomsbury, U.K. and has been released by Shri V.K. Singh, Director (Personnel), Power Grid Corporation of India Limited at the FORE campus.Also Read - Vegetables Have Never Tasted Better Before This Recipe-Book On Satvic Foods | Book Review

The objective of the book is to highlight the deteriorating conditions of businesses in India during COVID and the number of challenges they faced and how they converted those challenges into opportunities.

The volume discusses diverse themes such as impact of COVID-19 on Indian economy; impact of COVID on the elements of the food supply chain; a study of logistics and distribution of roti (food), kapda (clothing), makan (shelter), and sehat (health) among the less fortunate and stranded people during the COVID lockdown, education learning online vs offline: valuation and comparative financial performance analysis for select indian fast moving consumer goods companies.

Drawing on in-depth case studies, the book will be an essential read for academicians, researchers, and corporates. It will also be relevant for policymakers, NGOs, public and private sector corporations and business ethics.