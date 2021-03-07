New Delhi: “All glory comes from daring to begin,” one of my favourite authors, Ruskin Bond writes in his book Scenes from a Writer’s Life. Today as I write the review of the book Bike Ambulance Dada–the inspiring story of Karimul Hak– by Biswajit Jha, Bond’s words echo in my mind. In Jalpaiguri’s nondescript Dhalabari, basic infrastructure like pucca roads and electricity is considered to be a luxury. Often people die for want of medical attention during a health emergency as the nearest hospital is some 50 kilometers away. It was in such circumstances that Karimul Hak one day decided to fight the odds and undertake a vow of saving lives and take people to the hospital. Karimul proves where there is no road, there is a will. Where there is a will, challenges don’t become a hindrance. Also Read - Book review - Steve McQueen: A Passion for Speed

The book is filled with instances of Karimul Hak’s struggles. A journey that began on a bicycle after his mother died for she could not reach the hospital for want of an ambulance or a vehicle. A common story of villages in India. But Karimul’s journey from here was not so common. That winter night, when he lost his mother, he took a resolve. He won’t allow these obstacles to take anyone’s life.

Though things are improving, the majority of villages across India still have no hospitals of their own. One has to undertake a journey to a city/district hospital which sometimes can be more than a 40/50 km trip. In emergencies, the time taken to reach the hospital becomes a deciding factor. Karimul decided to use his bicycle to overcome the challenge.

It started after a co-worker in the tea garden fell unconscious suddenly. Someone had to take him to the hospital. “He [Karimul] grabbed the manager’s motorbike and asked a fellow worker to tie Aijul to his back with a cloth. With Aijul riding pillion, Karimul made straight for the nearest local health centre. When the doctors at the health centre told him to hasten to the district hospital, Karimul rushed immediately…,” Biswajit writes in his book. Bike Ambulance Dada was born.

From there on, an arduous journey starts. Hak fights poverty and parental/societal obligations of marrying his daughters. Resource constraints always come in the way. But that’s the best thing about struggles, it brings out the best in you. It does. Karimul goes on to save more than 4000 lives from there on, receiving the tag of Bike Ambulance Dada and a Padma Award for his selfless service. After recognition from the press, Karimul was offered an ambulance by a local club but he preferred Bike Ambulance as it was easy to manoeuvre the busy streets. Time was the saviour, Karimul had understood.

It was not easy. “Occasionally, Karimul had to cross the river and go past the dense forest at night while taking critical patients to the hospitals. Due to the urgency of the situation, he was sometimes unable to take patients to Jalpaiguri…On pitch-dark nights, on a road with a thick, silent forest all around, he would sometimes encounter these wild creatures only a few feet away from him,” the author writes.

“Maybe animals can also identify the goodness in him,” Biswa writes. The book, published by Penguin Books, brings the focus on real-life heroes. There are several Karimul near us. Often ignored and live in ignominy. As a society, one needs to celebrate these real-life heroes. It can be anyone. From a teacher who walks several kilometres daily to a school in a remote village, to a health worker, who attends people in a taluka or a panchayat health-centre.

Bike Ambulance Dada also brings the focus on Indian villages and challenges in district towns. How basic healthcare still eludes several people living in villages. How education and medical facilities remain out of reach of ‘aam aadmi’. These are questions such stories compel us to ask. What do we need first, a 5 Trillion economy or a hospital in every district? I’m not an economist and don’t know if the road to a hospital in every village goes through a five-trillion economy route. But the book definitely leaves a lot of food for thought.

The book is special to me for two reasons. Firstly, it is a story about a man from Jalpaiguri, a little-known town on India’s map who through his selfless service makes a difference in thousands of lives. The world takes note and recognises his dedication to saving lives. Don’t we expect Gods to do it? The other special thing about the book is the author, whom I have known from close quarters. Hailing from a place not far from Jalpaiguri, Biswa’s journey to Delhi as a journalist and return to his roots as a social entrepreneur and writer is no mean achievement. A lot of journalists, engineers, IT sector friends I know or have met in my career, nurse a desire to go back to their nondescript towns and make a living. For all those who are still struggling to take that plunge, Biswajit’s journey, like Karimul’s offers HOPE.

Book Review: Bike Ambulance Dada

Verdict: Read it, whenever you think challenges are too BIG.

Published by: Penguin Books

Price: Rs 250

Ebook and Book, available on Amazon