Book: The Slum Queen

The Slum Queen Genre: Non-Fiction

Non-Fiction Pages: 242

242 Price: Rs. 349

Rs. 349 Availability: Amazon, Flipkart, etc.

'The Slum Queen' is a collection of experiences by Rouble Nagi, an artist and social worker who has been involved in working for the betterment of the lives of the underprivileged. Her NGO, 'Rouble Nagi Art Foundation' has covered parts of the country in the span of over a decade, organising workshops and initiatives that would help people in slums and villages.

Interspersed with philosophical questions, her collection of memories and experiences is reflective in nature, provoking readers to halt and introspect about the purpose of their lives. Written in a highly lucid style, her book beautifully expresses her thoughts, feelings, emotions. This gives her the advantage of presenting hard truths and shocking realities of life in an unfabricated manner, which is bound to leave the reader stunned.

She primarily talks about her organisation and the various initiatives it took in underprivileged areas of the country. However, the reader is gripped right from the beginning, where she talks about her own upbringing and her own journey of finding herself as an artist.

Her first art campaign was held in 2004, that’s when her journey as a social worker started. She connected with children in slums and people in villages to pick up activities that would help in skill building. Her own experiences of traveling across the country as a child and then as a social worker seeped into her work as an artist and as a communicator.

Overall, its a story that can inspire you. It emerges from the will to know oneself and others through art. If that is what interests you, this book deserves to be on your bookshelf.