New Delhi: Recently, a satellite imagery expert and an OSINT freelancer named Damien Symon (@detresfa_) took to Twitter and shared a few images showing an under-construction bridge across Pangong Tso in Eastern Ladakh. Following this, there was a huge uproar among a large number of people and a section of the media, but, analyzing the details is a mandatory thing before commenting on any of the issues.Also Read - Viral Video: Indian Army Jawans Dance Their Heart Out At Pangong Tso Lake. Twitter Says Zabardast | Watch

Eastern Ladakh has witnessed large-scale troop mobilization after the Galwan Valley incident which resulted in a long standoff between both the Indian and Chinese Army and as per consensus Chinese troops withdrew east of finger 8. The construction of such a bridge was expected ever since China started constructing a road near Moldo Garrison this year however its alignment was not clear till satellite images became public. Now, what we have to understand is that despite boundary disputes, where does this bridge fall and what are going to be its implications for India? Also Read - Disengagement Process Completed in Pangong Tso, Next Round India-China Talks Tomorrow

Post-Ladakh standoff, both the armies have started developing infrastructure in their respective areas for faster troop deployment. China suffered humiliation when Indian forces quickly moved and occupied Kailash Range on the southern bank of Pangong Tso forcing China to withdraw from most of the locations in a phased manner. Ever since then, China was making efforts to facilitate a swift movement in the Southern Pangong Tso area, and the bridge is a result of those efforts. China has a major base in the Rutog area which is taking care of both the southern and northern banks of Pangong Tso lake. Earlier, they had to take a detour encircling the lake to reach the northern bank of Pangong Tso from Rutog but with the construction of this bridge, they have not only been able to reduce the distance from Rutog to Khurnak by 120-130 Km or 3 days but also facilitated easy troop movement between both the banks of the lake. Certainly, it wants to avoid the humiliation again. Also Read - FAU-G Launched: Why The Indian Game's First Episode is Based in Galwan Valley

The location of the bridge is a point of concern. China constructed this bridge at the narrowest point on the lake. As per satellite images, the bridge lies east of Khurnak Fort which is considered borderline as per Indian Claims. The co-ordinates of the bridge are 33°45’1N, 79° 1’26E for its northern end and 33°44’51N 79° 1’31E for its southern end and even if we take the alignment of Johnson line of 1865 further validated as Ardagh-Johnson line in 1897 (which is the basis of current territorial claims of India), the bridge does not lie in the Indian Territory however it is located right next to the Indian Claim line which opens another pandora’s box. In absence of no treaty between China and India towards the development of infrastructure in border areas, things become further complicated and a point of discussion among the defense strategists.

Till a few years back, India was reluctant to develop border infrastructure and there was a state policy prohibiting the same. This was the reason, Chinese troops used to ingress in Indian territories every now and then. The development of border infrastructure in the eastern theatre has been the fastest in the last few years. The Durbuk-Shyok-DBO road commissioned in 2019 is functioning as the main artery of Indian Forces and there are several hundred kilometres of other roads built in the area to facilitate faster and all-weather movement of troops. Border Road Organisation has completed over a hundred road, tunnel and bridge projects in this area in past one decade alone. There are supply chain nodes established at suitable places to counter Chinese aggression in the future. On the contrary, Chinese all-weather connectivity is limited to its China National Highway 219 and most of the lateral roads connecting NH 219 to its border outposts are fair weather only. During the Ladakh standoff, India moved its troops to Kailash Range and all-dominating heights of Southern

Pangong Tso with such a pace that the Chinese were not even able to blink.

With the construction of this bridge, China will not only be able to facilitate faster troop movement in this area but can now also move its forces from the northern bank to the southern bank and vice versa smoothly. The development of a few more roads will facilitate the all-weather movement of troops. This move will also have to be seen in the light of new border laws of China which talks of strengthening border defense, developing infrastructure near borders, and laying down emergency measures in border areas.

Recently, China also renamed 15 places in Arunachal Pradesh too. And, in light of such current events, the construction of a bridge should not be seen as an isolated case but a small part of a larger game plan. We must understand the Chinese intentions. While on one hand, it is acting on the political front and using psychological operations (Psy-Ops) by renaming places of India and giving it popularity on international forums claiming Indian territories, on the other hand, it is developing military infrastructure in border areas, creating new logistics bases at an alarming pace and increasing its troop strength in the area.

But one thing which dragon forgets conveniently is that lot of water has flown in Ganges and Huang-Ho since 1962. Things have changed and India has become a formidable power in South Asia in terms of economy as well as military might. Nevertheless, the problem is old, created by leaders, and cannot be resolved by military means. The political leadership of both countries will have to find out some way to resolve this.