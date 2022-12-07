29 States, 139 Crore People & Dilemma Of India’s Riti -Riwaz: Culture During Crisis Is A Food For Thought For All Indians | Book Review

A though provoking account on ebbing away of our culture and the need to keep it afloat. Are we really free from the colonisation of over 100 years? Read this book and discover things about culture you never have.

29 States, 139 Crore People & Dilemma Of India's Riti -Riwaz: Culture During Crisis Is A Food For Thought For All Indians - Book Review(Image: Instagram/@NamrataKohli)

Culture. Heritage. Traditions. These words are commonplace associations when one speaks about the vibrancy of India and very rightly so. A nation with 7 union territories, 29 states, 19,500 languages or dialects and a population of over 139 crore people is bound to brim with rich and colourful culture in every nook. But this paramount identity marker seems to be ebbing away as if our ‘culture is in crisis.’ Addressing this issue of culture not being able to reach the world or even capture the minds and hearts of most Indians, Namrata Kohli has brilliantly written a thought-provoking narrative in her book, “ Culture During Crisis.”

It is said that a person without knowledge of their culture is like a tree without roots. Remembering the past is important as it inspires our future prospects. For example, lot of art, literature and political movements from our history stand as empowering visions for contemporary battles too. Hence, it is important to remember and preserve from where we come from.

Kohli’s book is a repository of anecdotes from India’s leading luminaries on various aspect of our heritage. Their vivid insights and emphasis on need to brand and position our culture is a food for thought that will reel the reader into some retrospection (psst…just a heads up, there might be some existential crisis bumps while reading!).

Crisis like the COVID pandemic is a reminder to stay rooted. A lot was lost, a lot is astrayed. While every culture has its own problems and idiosyncrasies, it is important to stay original, writes Kohli. A stimulating read, she also offers a prospective solution that can be harnessed.

Delineating her idea, she justifies her stand from glossing over heritage, language, architecture, music, sari, jewellery, sports and few other things that root from stories of yore. It is really an intriguing amalgamation of past, present and the need of perseverance to keep it alive staying upbeat with contemporary era and relieving the deadwood.

If your are someone who loves to indulge into a light leaf from History, there is no reason why this book should not be on your bookshelf. It’s simple language, narrative style filled with a cadence, unvarnished truth and vivid anecdotes is what makes it a good read. Also, the illustration on the book is evocative with overtones of Indian culture.

Book Title: Culture During Crisis

Genre: Non-Fiction, Culture, History, Society

Pages: 128

Publication: Notion Press

VERDICT: The simplicity of the book woven with great insights will keep you hooked. It will be a great read for readers who are piqued by history, culture and would like to delver deeper only to end the book with some important food for thought. Relevant to to contemporary era and a question of cultural renaissance.

Happy reading!