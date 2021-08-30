When all eyes were set on the crisis in Afghanistan and the world was worried about the safe evacuation of their citizens and support staff from the war-torn nation, destiny had something else written. On Thursday, 26 August 2021, a relatively insignificant group in the politics of Afghanistan bombed Kabul Airport, killing more than 190 people and injuring several hundred others. The Islamic State – Khorasan (ISIS-K) made its entry into the battle zone and gave the indication that the war against terror is yet to begin. It gave another indication of the same when six rockets were fired at Kabul Airport on the morning of 30 August 2021.Also Read - 'Had Lost All Hopes Of Returning Home': UP Man Recalls Haunting Memories of Kabul After Taliban Takeover

How it all started

Before we understand the present situation, it is essential to understand the existence of this group. In 1980-1990, when the America-sponsored war, or so-called Jihad, against the erstwhile Soviet forces in Afghanistan was on, a significant number of foreign fighters (primarily from countries of the Arabian Peninsula) were brought to Pakistan. This included Osama Bin Laden too. The approximate number of these mujahideen was more than 25,000.

Over a period, they formed different alliances and the most important of them was "Al-Qaeda". Following the 9/11 attacks, when the US-led coalition cracked down on them, some splinter groups got separated and later reorganised themselves under the banner of 'Islamic State'.

The Islamic State and its affiliates

The ISIS-K and Afghanistan have a close connection because the very founder of the Islamic State in Iraq & Levent (ISIL) — the mother group of ISIS-K — Abu-Musab-Al-Zarqawi was one of the Jihadis who were called to Afghanistan to fight Soviet forces. He used to run a training camp in Herat-Afghanistan until “Operation Enduring Freedom” started. He was seen in 2002 fighting in Syria and later was named as one of the senior leaders of Al-Qaeda in Iraq. His group later gave rise to the present-day Islamic State, which currently has more than 60 branches across the globe, and ISIS-K in Afghanistan is one of them.

A peculiar thing about the Islamic State is that it is an ultra-radical Salafi group of Islam and is associated with the Ahl-e-Hadith movement. This portrays the Caliph of the group as the supreme leader of the world and is fighting for the establishment of his Caliphate in the world. The ideology of this group involves violent conflicts between followers of the Caliphate and non-followers even if they are Muslims. They get indirect support from countries like Turkey and Qatar who promote the concept of the Islamic Caliphate. This is the prime reason they are not hesitant to attack innocent people purely — because they perceive them as non-believers of the Caliphate.

Soon after Osama was killed in 2011, the splinter groups of Al-Qaeda were looking for a leader and Abu-Bakr-Al-Baghdadi proved to be the rightful heir. Its offshoot in Afghanistan was officially formed in November 2014 and named ISIL-Khorasan or ISIS-K. An ex-Taliban leader and a Pakistani National Hafiz Said Khan was its first commander. The group is as brutal as Al-Qaeda and most of its leaders have the same origin. Soon after they suffered a setback in Iraq and Syria, their focus shifted to Afghanistan, which was a lucrative battleground due to the active support of Pakistan ISI.

Rise of ISIS-K in Afghanistan

This was the time when the Taliban were trying to make their way back to Afghanistan and owing to the label of a Pakistan-sponsored movement and a terrorist organisation, they were struggling for legitimacy. Some Taliban leaders openly spoke against Pakistan and hence Pakistan needed a new proxy to fill the voids in Afghanistan. Since it was Pakistan ISI who trained Al-Qaeda, establishing contact with newly formed ISIS-K was not a difficult task. Hence, the dirty coalition of ISIS-K and Pakistan ISI started. It is a dirty truth that the majority of the ISIS-K leaders are of Pakistani origin and their bases are located either in Pakistan or close to the Pakistan border in Afghanistan.

Interestingly, all the chiefs of ISIS-K have been from Pakistan which proves their proximity with ISI. Since its formation, ISIS-K has carried out over 120 major attacks in Afghanistan and Pakistan and killed more than two thousand people. The brutality of this group can be known by one of their first attacks when in November 2015, they brutally beheaded four Men, two women and a small minor girl in Zabul Province of Afghanistan making their presence felt.

The dirty coalition of ISIS-K and Pakistan ISI became evident by two incidents — first is the statement of its chief Abdullah Orakzai alias Aslam Farooqui after his arrest by Afghan Forces in April 2020, and second by the request of Pakistan to release ISKP prisoners to Taliban. Farooqui mentioned in his official statement that he had been a frequent visitor to ISI headquarters in Aabpara, Islamabad and was getting all the possible help including financing, recruitment, training and weapons/explosives from ISI. When the Taliban took over Afghanistan in August 2021, it was Pakistan ISI that aggressively lobbied for the release of ISIS-K prisoners from various jails of Afghanistan terming them as political prisoners. Taliban followed due to their compulsions and more than 1,200 ISIS-K terrorists were eventually released, including Aslam Farooqui. Surprisingly, nearly 90% of the recruitments of ISIS-K happened from the colonies of internally displaced Afghan people located in Pakistan.

What Lies Ahead

Thursday’s bombing at the Kabul Airport was not the first, nor was it the last. Another attack has taken place and intelligence agencies all over the world are expressing their fear of more brutal attacks from the same group. More than 2,000 ISIS-K terrorists are at large and currently, when the Taliban are struggling for legitimacy, the ISIS-K is once again turning Afghanistan into a bloody ground. They have their roots in Pakistan and have the active support of Pakistan ISI. What lies in the future, is totally unpredictable but one thing is sure — the future is not going to be pleasant.