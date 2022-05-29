Book Review: My Dad’s Daughter

My Dad's Daughter Pages : 223

Price: Rs 295

Publisher : NotionPress.com

Availability: Amazon, Flipkart, or any nearby book store

“Let no man take your dream away. It will sustain you to the end“, these words by Ruskin Bond echoed in my heart when I started reading ‘My Dad’s Daughter‘ authored by Divya Gupta Kotawala, who was left devastated after the untimely demise of her father, Suresh Gupta.

Well, it is impossible to keep up with a philosophical musing of mortality that is satisfying. It’s difficult to define accurately what we mean when we say something dies if it’s impossible to examine the concept of death. The immensities of death, and the sudden disconnection with someone forces us to think about whether we are gazing beyond, or within. If one asks this question to Divya Gupta Kotawala, author of the newly launched ‘My Dad’s Daughter‘, then her answer would surely be the latter one!

‘My Dad’s Daughter’ beautifully narrates the story of a person from the vantage point of his daughter. The book served as an outlet for a person’s emotions while also seeking solutions! Inadvertently, the memoir and the things that happened while it was being written gave Divya the explanations and peace she was looking for.

In this book, Divya shares some of her most special emotional moments in the hopes that her tale would provide strength and bravery to others who have experienced this terrible anguish.

The author further touches on the book by saying, “This work is an emotional mash-up of family life prior COVID, how COVID influenced a family, and what happened afterwards. It’s not just about the agony of losing a parent in the most difficult situations; it’s also about what happens after that, when you’re left all alone secluded to cope with the awful sorrow of losing your most important connection, and how you recuperate.”

Through this book, Divya has given a tribute to her father which she could not owing to the COVID. “Those who we love, don’t go away; they walk beside us every day, unseen, unheard, but always near, still loved, still missed and very dear”, she wrote.

About the author

Divya finished her education at Modern School, Barakhamba Road. Later, she enrolled at Delhi University’s elite St. Stephen’s College, where she earned her honors in History. Following that, Divya enrolled in a fashion design school at the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) to pursue her passion for design and creativity. She tried a couple freelance projects after that and worked with a friend on a kids-oriented development and enhancement initiative called Yellow Bumble. She eventually joined her husband, a 6th generation jeweler in a 300-year-old family firm, and is still doing so.