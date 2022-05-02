Sri Lanka and Nepal have many similarities. First is that both countries are heavily dependent upon tourism to run their economies, second is that both of them have India as their immediate neighbour with whom they share cultural, religious and social relations and third is that both countries are facing economic crisis now. While Sri Lanka has already defaulted on its monetary commitments declaring itself almost insolvent, there are vibes that Nepal may also follow the same however there is a need to analyse the case of Nepal as it is not only close to India but strategically most important in terms of Indo-Chinese relations.Also Read - One Dead, Several Others Injured as Sri Lankan Police Opens Fire At Anti-Govt Protesters

The story of Nepal's economic crisis started in 2015 when in a massive earthquake, the country witnessed loss of over 8000 lives and infrastructure worth over 10 billion USD. To rebuild the country, Nepal government had to take loans from Asian Development Bank as well as World Bank over next four years. This can be understood by the fact that pre-earthquake, the external debt of Nepal was just 5.2 billion USD which grew to about 10.2 billion USD by 2019. Further, when the repayment period started in 2019-20, the world was hit by COVID19 pandemic and not only tourism but overall exports of the country were affected too resulting in piling up of debt further to 12.5 billion USD by 2022.

The collection of revenue in Nepal is also affected in last five years or so. The average revenue collection over this period ranged between 75-80% of the target which is burning holes in the Nepalese economy too. While at the same time, Nepal's forex reserves had decreased 17 per cent to USD 9.75 billion from USD 11.75 billion in mid-July 2021. Although it is not so critical but a matter of concern for sure.

Till 2015, the country was doing well and had a positive balance of payment account but things become complicated when KP Sharma Oli took over the reins of the country. He signed for Chinese Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) in 2017 and started inviting heavy Chinese investments in the country without any realisation of future complications. As he was considered a Chinese stooge, China invested largely in several infrastructure projects which did not have any worth to Nepal. Some of these projects were like Damak Clean Industrial Park (DCIP) in Jhapa, China-Nepal Agricultural Technology Corporation and many more. Not only this, overall imports during Oli government were also at all-time high without any farsightedness. At one time China overtook India to be the highest FDI provider to Nepal however soon after the government led by KP Sharma Oli was sacked, things started taking a positive turn.

Today, Inflation in Nepal is soaring high. With average consumer inflation close to 7.2 and media organisations as well as some experts are claiming Nepal to follow the footsteps of Sri Lanka but that is far from reality. First and foremost, reason is that majority of the debt is from international organisations like Asian Development Bank (ADB) and World Bank where interest rates are low and there is a possibility to roll over. However, there are other reason too which ensures us that economy of Nepal will not fall like Sri Lanka.

1. Availability of Forex, forecast of exports & remittances – Today, Nepal’s foreign reserves are sufficient enough to sustain for about 7 months’ which includes payment of debt and all imports. Knowing this situation, Nepal government has recently put some curbs on import as well as instituted austerity measures to reduce consumption which may extend this time to 10 months. Nepal’s overall exports are also rising now and recorded a growth of over 15% from past year. This projects exports to cross three Billion US Dollars this financial year which will add value to the country’s economy. Remittances are a major source of foreign currency to Nepal and as the aftereffects of the COVID19 pandemic are getting diluted, the remittances are rising again. It is estimated that Nepal is likely to receive another 8 billion US Dollars as remittances in coming year. This will further stabilise the country’s economy and boost up their foreign reserves.

2. India’s proximity, Line of Credit & strategic location of Nepal – Nepal has been an integral part of Indian religion, culture, and society. Nepalese people form a big chunk of Indian Army too. The location and interconnected threads of Nepal and India makes it the most important neighbour for India. India will never like Nepal economy to fall so that external forces may take advantage of it. That’s why in addition to a 750 million USD line of credit started in 2016, India is already executing another 1.65 billion USD projects in Nepal under line of credit. Another one-billion-dollar worth projects are in pipeline too. This is unlike Sri Lanka where things were being run in a haphazard manner and hence there are better chances that Nepal Economy will sail through the current crisis.

3. Timely decisions by Nepal Government – Recently Nepal government took some harsh decisions to curb imports and reduce dependency on foreign currency which will deliver results soon. Petroleum products are largest import items of Nepal accounting for nearly 15 per cent of Nepal’s entire import figures. Further, due to ongoing Ukraine Crisis, price of crude oil has become dearer. Hence, Nepal government has banned government vehicles from plying on holidays which will slash the fuel consumption by 20 per cent overall. Further, Nepal has stopped issuing the letter of credits (LC) against luxurious imported items and announced a ban on the import of vehicles and other luxury items, citing liquidity crunch and declining foreign exchange reserves. There are other austerity measures too which will benefit the economy and help it to stabilise in next 3-4 months.

4. No dynasty politics like Sri Lanka – Unlike Sri Lanka where a single family was ruling over the country and there was no one to challenge their decisions. President, Prime Minister, Defence, Home & all prominent ministries were controlled by a single family having nine members in the central cabinet. Nepal is different and there are forces to question government’s decisions. That’s why most of the decisions taken by previous governments which were not in the interest of Nepal were reversed. Knowing this, it is unlikely that Nepal’s economy will fall like Sri Lanka.

Nepal has seen many ups and downs in the past. The Himalayan country being situated between two arch-rivals India and China had to face decision making challenges several times during its recent history and now engulfed in an economic crisis. Although Nepal is not the only country to face this. COVID19 pandemic coupled with the Ukrainian crisis has put several other economies of the world too on the brink of collapse but Nepal has lot of positive avenues. It is a land of Gorkha fighters and will emerge as winner to the current economic crisis too. Present government is competent enough to fight this and they have shown their intentions by ordering strict measures in the country. While India and Nepal have been part and parcel of each other, we must wish them a speedy recovery.

(Amit Bansal is a Defence Strategist with keen interests in International Relations and Internal Security. He is also an author, blogger and poet.)

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of India.com. The writer is solely responsible for any claims arising out of the contents of this article.