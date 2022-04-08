In a one-sided action, western powers got together and suspended Russia from the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) for alleged war crimes in Bucha town of Ukraine where about 290 dead bodies were found after Russian Forces retreated from there. Certainly, and without doubt, whatever happened in Bucha was very much unfortunate and disturbing but such events are common in a war zone and it is essential to carry out a neutral inquiry before pinning the blame. In the case of a neutral organization like the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) it becomes more important to do so but while no one bothered to carry out an investigation, the entire blame was put on Russia whereas there are certain facts that need to be answered.Also Read - UN General Assembly Suspends Russia From Human Rights Council After Killings in Ukraine's Bucha

Firstly, Russian forces occupied Bucha on 12th March 2022 and after fierce fighting vacated the town on 29/30th March 2022. Even the mayor of Bucha, Anatoliy Fedoruk announced on 31st March that the town is totally under their control but it took them five days to announce on 4th April 2022 that the town was full of dead bodies and a large-scale massacre took place in the city. Also Read - In Backdrop of Russia-Ukraine Conflict, US, Britain, And Australia Agree to Develop Hypersonic Missiles

Secondly, Bucha’s weather is not very cold and even the minimum temperature nowadays does not go below 8-10 degrees. This is the ideal weather for the decomposition of any human remains. Even if we take the theory that Russian Forces did carry out this massacre before leaving on the night of 29/30th March 2022, the bodies would have been decomposed at least partially but the human remains did not bear any sign of decomposition as it was visible in various media reports. Any forensic expert or a medical person can tell that autolysis (A process where body enzymes release after death & start decomposing the body) starts immediately. Even if the bodies were 3 days old, they would have started the fermentation process & bloating but none of the bodies bore such signs. Also Read - Russia Ukraine News: Will Car Prices Rise Further? Know Here

Thirdly, despite so many deaths, Ukrainian authorities have not been able to provide the identification of most of the people. Although they claimed that 163 people have been identified but the details have not been made public. They are not even able to tell the exact number of dead bodies recovered to date. This becomes important in the light of the fact that Ukraine has been known to create false propaganda and there were cases where the dead people shown in the video circulated by Ukrainian media were found to be moving. In this case, too, the Canadian Embassy of Russia tweeted a video where an alleged dead body on the streets was found to be moving.

Fourthly, Bucha had a significant population of Russian-speaking people. There has been evidence that Ukrainian forces targeted Russian-speaking people all over Ukraine alleging that they are supporting the Russian Invasion. When Russian forces occupied Bucha, Ukrainian Military officers claimed that there are insiders who are helping the Russians in seizing Kyiv. So, the question is “Do these bodies belong to those Russian-speaking people to whom Ukrainian Military referred to?”. Another fact related to this incident needs attention here. When the massacre was happening in Bucha, the Ukrainian Mayor of Dnipro city, Mr. Borys Filatov openly called for the killings of Russian people worldwide. Such was the hatred against Russian-speaking people in Ukraine.

These are the facts that can not be ignored and needs an independent investigation before fixing the blame. Indian Representative in United Nations insisted on this only but when the entire world is polarised against a country, who would listen? Bucha is one of the examples, there are several other cases where even direct evidence was brought out but these incidents could not make the headlines of Western media. Let’s pay attention to a few of them.

Maria Ivanova was a 74-year-old lady. She walked out of her home in Mariupol looking for some food. She saw some of the soldiers in the neighborhood so she shouted in Russian asking for some water. She did not know that they were mercenaries of the Azov Battalion and her only fault was that she spoke in the Russian language. She was shot multiple times and dumped on road.

Another family of four including two 7- and 5-year-old kids was abducted by Azov Mercenaries in Mariupol on 28th March. After one day, their bodies were found later at the roadside near the Mariupol steel plant. Their hands were tied behind and their bodies bore torture marks. Not only this but the dead body of the woman was also burn-marked with the sign of Nazis. Later a Ukrainian parliamentarian tweeted this photo saying this was the handiwork of Russian forces & surprisingly the western media aggressively believed in this. Another resident claimed that these mercenaries were looking for anyone speaking Russian in the housing societies and picked up several people from his area.

On 1st -4th April, Ukrainian forces shelled three villages in the Donetsk area non-stop using heavy artillery killing more than 32 people and injuring over 100. 2 weeks back, Ukraine targeted the Donetsk City center using heavy artillery and cluster bombs killing 22 innocent civilians instantly.

In Marinka- Ukraine, 18 Russian Soldiers surrendered to Ukrainian Forces. When Russian forces started advancing, retreating Ukrainian forces killed all of them mercilessly and dumped their bodies in a roadside ditch.

On 01st April, a school in Kirovsky, Donetsk was targeted using missiles from Ukrainian forces resulting in the killing of 8 children and injuring many. The entire school building was destroyed. On 30th March, a nine-story building in the Donetsk region was targeted flattening the top three floors of the building.

In Sumy, a 4-year-old died when he came out and stepped on a mine planted by retreating Ukrainian soldiers outside his house. Yes, they mined their own territory fully knowing that there are innocent civilians staying there. So even if it is Bucha or Mariupol, Sumy or Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk or Kyiv, people died everywhere and that’s what happens in a war. Leaders initiate it and the common people suffer from it but the way a one-sided narrative is built in Ukraine. The way Russian media channels are silenced and western media is targeting Russia in an organized way looks suspicious. American hegemony is clearly visible here where no other country has any place. Time for India to brace up.

Amit Bansal is a Defence Strategist with keen interests in International Relations and Internal Security. He is also an author, blogger, and poet.

(DISCLAIMER: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of India.com. The writer is solely responsible for any claims arising out of the contents of this article.)