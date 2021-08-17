A few years back I watched a movie on Afghanistan background named “12 Strong”. The movie had the dialogue by an Afghan leader – “There are no Right Choices here. This is Afghanistan, the graveyard of many empires. Today you are our friends, tomorrow you are our enemy. It won’t be any different for you. You will be cowards if you leave, and you will be our enemies if you stay”.Also Read - Video: Taliban Fighter Seen Shooting at Man Trying to Enter Kabul Airport | Watch

That is exactly what is the situation in Afghanistan for almost three millennia. Right from the ancient Balkh Kingdom of Zarathustra to Gandhara and then to Mighty Alexender, Islamic Invaders of Turkey to kingdoms of Ghor and Ghazni, long list of foreign invaders right from Timur to Nadir Shah and other central Asian tribes, Mughal Empire to the Sikh rule of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, British territory to the rule of Afghan tribes, Soviet-supported communist rule to ultra-fanatic Taliban and from the US Supported democracy to once again Taliban 2.0. Afghanistan did not spare anyone. Everyone came here with their agenda but got perished. Also Read - 'Start Routine Life With Full Confidence': Taliban Declare 'General Amnesty', Ask Women to Join Its Govt

The United States of America was no exception. When president Joe Biden announced the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan, he knew that the Taliban is waiting for over 20 years to return to power and still he went ahead with such an abrupt withdrawal without proper handing over of power and taking the Afghan government in confidence before signing a deal with the terrorist network in Doha. There definitely had been some reasons of America for such a sudden withdrawal. Also Read - Afghanistan Crisis LIVE: We've Banned Taliban From Our Services, Says Facebook; Designates it as Terror Group

Here are My Five Reasons for the United States’ Withdrawal from Afghanistan:

Objectives of Operation Enduring Freedom and War Against Terror

Post 9/11 attack, there was a strong emotional current in the USA, and everyone wanted the perpetrators of this event to be punished. Immediately America started “Operation Enduring Freedom”. Since the Taliban was closely supporting Al-Qaeda at that point in time, Uncle Sam had no option but to target them too. As a result, they were driven out of power and a US-supported government in Afghanistan took the seat of power. With the elimination of Osama Bin Laden and major leaders of Al-Qaeda, there were people in the top echelons of the White House who believed that the war against terror is over, and it is not wise for the United States to remain there. Moreover, there are clear ideological differences between the Republicans and the Democrats, and Joe Biden being a Democrat himself did not want this so-called “War Against Terror” to continue.

Changing Focus from Central Asia to the Asia Pacific

As China started flexing its muscles in the Asia Pacific, it was inevitable for the United States to ignore the same. It formed various forums like Quad to counter the dragon but stopping him can not be a cakewalk. For a long-term strategy, the US has to put its feet firmly in the Asia Pacific. Having two fronts open simultaneously can not be termed wise and hence the US decided to withdraw from Afghanistan so that it can focus on the Asia Pacific in a better way.

Taliban 1.0 and Taliban 2.0

There is a clear difference between the earlier Taliban (1994-2001) or Taliban 1.0 and the present-day Taliban (Taliban 2.0). Today’s Taliban is eager to wash off the tag of a terrorist organisation and wants legitimacy. This was one of the prime reasons to open a political office in Doha-Qatar. The way they got involved in the peace process proves their eagerness to achieve the same. Moreover, Taliban 2.0 is much stronger than Taliban 1.0. Previous Taliban was surviving on donations and support of Pakistan ISI, but present-day Taliban has its own economy where it gets money from the drug trade, taxes, extortion, and other means. Their equipment, weaponry, and training have also been enhanced. This was visible in various Taliban attacks on US forces in Afghanistan in the last five years. Naturally, with such kind of adversary present before you, the US would not like to create its own grave as it did in Vietnam hence a respectful withdrawal was the only option.

Financial Implications of deployment

The United States has spent over three trillion USD in the so-called “War Against terror” in the last 20 years. Maintaining a force level in such a location is difficult and involved expensive resources. Maintaining the supply chain was also an important perspective. Earlier entire of the supply chain of US forces was based in Pakistan and Pakistan was indeed benefitted by this but in the last five years or so, the relationship between the US and Pakistan have been strained which naturally affected the supply chain of US troops making it more expensive since most of the resources were now being air-transported. Currently, this expenditure was about 45-50 Billion USD per year which was more than 100 Bn USD per year during the peak of the war. Spending such a big amount was not termed wise by the leadership of the US and hence withdrawal was decided.

Outcome of the US Presidential elections 2020

During the run to Presidential elections 2020, Joe Biden has put his priorities clear. Withdrawal from Afghanistan and concentrating on domestic challenges was one of the most important agendas of the Democratic Party. When American voters selected them, they had to deliver the promise. Of course, they deliver- it is not the same as India. Joe Biden knew that it is going to be hard and messy but there was no logic in spending such a high amount of taxpayers’ money on something which the voters did not desire. He further made it clear in one of his recent statements that the US was not there to do the nation-building in Afghanistan. This explains all and the reason for withdrawal. His priorities were clear- Terrorism (Al-Qaeda) in Afghanistan was not so large that the US should spend so much money and the Taliban is an internal problem of Afghanistan which their government should handle.

There is no doubt that Uncle Sam had his reasons for such a withdrawal but leaving the country in an abrupt manner leaving several gaps was not correct. This facilitated Taliban to sweep over the country in no time and now when things have become dirty, the global community has no answer. Taliban achieved its aim; Pakistan achieved its aim and terrorists achieved their aim of a safe haven while the hills of Hindukush Mountain are still thirsty for human blood.

(Uncle Sam is a common national personification of the U.S. Federal Government or the country in general that, according to legend, came into use during the War of 1812 and was supposedly named for Samuel Wilson.)

Amit Bansal is a Defence Strategist with keen interests in International Relations and Internal Security. He is also an author, blogger, and poet.

(DISCLAIMER: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of India.com. The writer is solely responsible for any claims arising out of the contents of this article.)