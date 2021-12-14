New Delhi: The most difficult thing I have ever done is to learn to love myself. To accept, believe, forgive and be compassionate to me. I have travelled alone many nights, worked endlessly for days at a stretch, got applauded, got rebuked, lost and gained. But the most difficult thing I have ever done is to learn to love myself. I have fallen sick, broken limbs, damaged my many parts, endured pain, felt helpless and still pulled back from the brink. But the most difficult thing I have done is to learn to love myself. I have dived deep into a sea – trained for it, panicked, lost my breath, gathered myself and swam back. But the most the difficult thing I have done is to learn to love myself.Also Read - LIVE PAK vs WI Live Cricket Score, T20 Live Match Today 2nd T20I Updates: Haider Ali, Mohammad Rizwan Depart in Quick Succession; West Indies Hurt Pakistan in Death Overs

I have climbed mountains, trekked precarious paths, lost my way in a jungle and walked hours. But the most difficult thing I have ever done is to learn to love myself. I have parented, swung between hope and despair, stabbed my heart with a lost child, nursed for their health and wellbeing with all my might. But the most difficult thing I have ever done is to learn to love myself.

I have loved and lost, got emotionally scarred, been used and abused, fought lonely battles and soaked pillows with tears many nights. But the most difficult thing I have ever done is to learn to love myself.

I have fought for those wronged, stood by those who needed a shoulder, been kind to those who did not be kind to me, accepted a sorry which was never uttered to me. But the most difficult thing I have done is to learn to love myself.

I have been bullied and judged, made to feel not good enough. Heart of heart I have known I should not believe it because I deserve better. And yet I doubted myself and accepted the tide. I knew I should not listen to those voices and still I did abide. I know I should rise again and spread my wings in glory, yet I struggle with second guessing and foolery.

And hence I know the most difficult thing I have ever done is to learn to love myself. To accept, believe, forgive and be compassionate to me.

– Dedicated to the countless who keep waiting to live life their way one day.