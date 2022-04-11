New Delhi: On Jan 7, 2022, Pu Tuidim, the founder and editor of “Khonumthung Media Group” was covering some clashes between Tatmadaw (Myanmar Army) and local rebels when he along with 9 other civilians were abducted by the military. His body was found after two days in Matupi Township bordering India.Also Read - Forced to Flee: Over 80 Million People Displaced Worldwide | List of Nations From Where Refugees Are Arriving

Barely two weeks before, another journalist, Sai Win Aung who was working for Federal News Journal was killed by gunfire in the Myawaddy district of Kayin state on Christmas 2021 (December 25, 2021). He was also covering the clashes between Tatmadaw and People's Defence Forces – an armed resistance group formed by National Unity Government in exile during May 2021 after the coup.

A team of journalists from Myanmar Press Photo Agency with Khet Moh Moh Tun, a video journalist, and Ko Kaung Sett Lin, a photojournalist was covering anti-government protests in Yangon in early December 2021 where five people were killed in the firing which was witnessed by these two journalists. This was their only fault. The military first beat them up mercilessly and when they were grievously injured, took them in a military truck to an undisclosed location. No one heard about them since then.

Prior to December 2021, actions of the military junta were limited to the arrest and torture of journalists and voices against their government but things turned dirty when on December 14, a freelance photojournalist Ko Soe Naing was first arrested, transferred to a military interrogation centre in Yangon’s Eastern Botahtaung area where he was tortured badly and then killed in cold blood by the Armed Forces of Myanmar. He became the first Burmese journalist known to have died in custody since the military coup last February.

It has been more than a year since the military junta took over the reins of power in our eastern neighbour- Myanmar in Feb 2021. Soon after the coup, the military started cracking down on the voices erupting from the country and journalists became the prime target for them. They disclosed their ill intentions when on June 30, 2021, their Ministry of Information issued a warning to journalists to stop describing the military-appointed State Administration Council as a “junta” or face prosecution. It also warned foreign news agencies to cease using the terms “military council” or “military junta”. The government threatened that strict action will be taken against them under the existing laws.

The last four months since December 2021 have been quite challenging for the media professionals in Myanmar and as per a report published in Radio Free Asia, over 135 Journalists were arrested and over a dozen killed by the members of Tatmadaw, The Armed Forces of Myanmar ever since they instituted coup. As per the official figures, the arrested ones include 109 men and 26 women while there is no trace of several others who disappeared over the last year. Not only this, these journalists were tried in Kangaroo courts of the Myanmar Military and awarded severe punishments ranging from 2 to 15 years of rigorous imprisonment. Surprisingly, these courts sometimes even delivered sentences on the same day without any fair trial. Most of these journalists were even denied a lawyer to defend themselves.

As per neutral estimates, out of these 135, 55 are held in detention without any trial, 28 of them are under trial in various courts while others are already convicted and lodged in different jails in Myanmar. Five of them including an American journalist were released too however this was due to severe international pressure. Ironically Myanmar is not the top country to arrest and prosecute journalists. It is still number 2 after China where suppression of neutral voices is not a new thing. Myanmar, however, is a different ballgame where its ruler themselves are openly threatening the voices against them. Military junta chief General Min Aung Hlaing showed the same when he was addressing a big gathering on their Armed Forces Day on March 27, 2022, at the new capital Naypyidaw. He vowed that “his government will annihilate all forms of opposition till the end”. Obviously, this includes free voices too.

Such incidents have made things difficult and as a result, getting the truth out of Myanmar is becoming extremely difficult. Media organizations and independent journalists do not have funds, all the communication channels are under constant monitoring by the government, and spies of Tatmadaw are continuously looking for journalists who are not towing their lines of narrative. Almost 70% of the country’s media houses have been closed due to financial crisis while others surrendered to the junta. The option before the others is to just remain underground, use social media channels for reporting and survive with their own resources or the minuscule funding from foreign sources.

While the military junta has promised the elections in the next year, many analysts feel that the elections are going to be another eyewash since the country’s constitution itself gives tremendous powers to its military even when a democratic government is in place. The military has already imprisoned or killed most of the political leaders while many of them have gone into exile too. Under such a situation, who will participate in the elections and who will emerge as a leader of the country is something that remains under serious doubt.

While the country has been isolated from the rest of the world due to strict censorship of media, the future is uncertain. And, since Myanmar is in the immediate vicinity of India, Indian concern toward a democratic government in Naypyidaw is obvious and in the light of Chinese influence over the military junta of Myanmar, this concern becomes much more important. While the world is busy watching Ukraine, Myanmar needs their immediate concern too.

Amit Bansal is a Defence Strategist with keen interests in International Relations and Internal Security. He is also an author, blogger, and poet.

