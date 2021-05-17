It was a very sad evening yesterday. I was taken aback when I heard the news about the demise of a fellow editor and former colleague and friend, Anjan Bandopadhyay due to Covid. It was not a ‘breaking news’ I will ever want to break. I knew the doyen of Bengali journalism for nearly a decade. We used to meet often in Delhi when I was working for an international news channel. However, later we worked together for three years in the ABP Digital Group, when he was heading the ABP Digital and I was heading another digital product, Ebela in the same group in Kolkata. Also Read - Anjan Bandopadhyay, 24 Ghanta's Dynamic Editor, Dies Of Covid; Zee Family Mourns Loss

We also interacted during the recently-held West Bengal assembly elections and he was then heading the ZEE 24 Ghanta, a Bengali news channel. He was a thorough gentleman and always used to interact with all his junior colleagues, hearing them out and then solving any problem that came in the way.

He was a firebrand journalist with over three decades of experience, who always used to take the middle path in a story, giving versions of both sides, which lacks a lot in today’s media in West Bengal. He always upheld editorial supremacy in a commercial-driven news company environment existing nowadays.When we were colleagues, though, in different websites under the same company, we always used to chat over important stories and discussed our presentation techniques and ways to cover our stories.

He was an editor, who always used to appreciate his colleagues for their work and was always open to fresh ideas. His command over both television and digital is praiseworthy and sets a milestone for journalists in West Bengal to follow. He quickly got his website as the most read news website in the Bengali language and the entire credit goes to him.

I truly lost a friend and a great colleague. West Bengal lost one of the best journalists it has ever produced in history. God bless his soul. Will always miss you Anjan da. Our last supper in the restaurant close to the office will remain in my heart forever.

(Ayanjit Sen is a senior journalist and has worked for the BBC, CNN International, ESPN, India Today Group, Times Now and the ABP.)