New Delhi: Someone says that the most powerful country in the world will be the one who will rule over its seas. A strong and expeditionary navy is the answer to it. India took a big leap towards it when it made two announcements. Firstly, it commissioned its third Scorpene Class Submarine – INS Karanj – at Mazagaon Docks Limited and the second one was the successful completion of trials of Indigenous Air Independent Propulsion (AIP) System jointly developed by Naval Materials Research Laboratory (NMRL) and Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

Let us understand why this achievement is important for us. For this we have to understand how a submarine works. Traditionally we hear about two types of submarines- Nuclear and Diesel Electric. While Nuclear Submarines can stay submerged for prolonged period and remain undetected, Diesel Electric submarines cannot do so, and they must surface after a stipulated time interval.

Their Diesel Propulsion would need air to run the engine like any other Vehicle or Aircraft engines and for this they would need oxygen which is not available underwater hence they have to move closer to the surface so that their engines can breathe air through their snorkels. So, these diesel turbines charge the batteries available in the submarine and once the batteries are fully charged, submarine goes underwater where the propeller shaft as well as other systems run on the power stored in the batteries.

This makes the Submarine very much vulnerable to threats from Air, Sea or even underwater. Not only this, due to the storage of excessive fuel reduces the overall performance and weapon holding of the submarine too. Few may suggest than why manufacture these diesel electric submarines? We can induct only the nuclear submarines in the Navy. But this statement has a catch. Though Nuclear submarines can stay underwater for months, they can not do so with total stealth. While a diesel electric submarine (While underwater) is making no noise, Nuclear submarines have lot of vibrations which are generated from the coolant pumping system of their reactors which must run nonstop. This makes even nuclear submarines vulnerable to depth sonars. Moreover, the manufacturing cost of these submarines is several times higher than those of diesel electric ones. So, the most effective and commercially viable solution is a diesel electric submarine with AIP.

Over the years the biggest challenge before the mariners was to ensure that the submarines can sustain underwater for prolonged time and different types of Air Independent Propulsions (AIPs) were worked out in last 7-8 decades however a more robust and sustainable system was required for the same. While the first two submarines (INS Kalvari & INS Khanderi) are equipped with French made AIPs, the rest of the submarines will be equipped with Indian system. So, when India announced the success of the land-based model of its AIP on 9th March 2021, it joined the club of six other elites who have the capacity to design and install such complex systems. These countries are France, China, Spain, Sweden, Germany and Russia.

Indian AIP system is unique. It is one of the most advanced AIP systems of the world where Fuel Cell technology is used to generate onboard power. The first two Submarines of Scorpene category were equipped with French AIP system which has hydrogen-based fuel cell, but Indian scientists moved a step further to make a Phosphoric acid-based Fuel cell system where hydrogen is generated onboard. This enhanced the capacity of the system several times. It has total 360 number of fuel cells which generate enough power to sustain the submarine even under extreme contingencies. This system is tested repeatedly for its endurance, safety, and robustness for several months in multiple conditions and finally declared fit to be installed on Indian Submarines. India has partnered with private sector too and the commercial production of this AIP will be done in collaboration with L&T and Thermax- two prominent industry players of India.

Earlier Diesel Electric Submarines of India had an underwater endurance of few days but with the DRDO/NMRL developed AIP, our submarines can stay underwater for more than three weeks in low consumption mode, more than 2 weeks in endurance mode and 2-4 days in max power mode where all the systems of a submarine are working in full capacity.

This is another step for a country which was dependent upon other countries for its Naval equipment’s till two decades back. We are making a rapid progress towards Make in India Initiative and hopefully in next one decade, we will be able to achieve complete indigenisation of Indian Navy. We are manufacturing Aircraft Carriers, we are manufacturing Nuclear Submarines, we are manufacturing AIP submarines, Destroyers, Corvettes, Minesweepers as well as anti-submarine systems and other Naval equipment’s today and the day is not far when India will emerge as one of the top expeditionary navies of the world.