When in 1979, Chinese Premier Deng Xiaoping pushed for Chinese Economic reforms, very few people knew that in next three decades, China will out surpass major economies in terms of growth and become the biggest manufacturing hub of the world. While other Asian countries like India were struggling financially and politically, China was taking leaps of growth which resulted in what we see today.

Directly or indirectly, Beijing is influencing nearly every nation of the world and in the present scenario, its economic huger & territorial ambition is eating up the countries where there is a long list. Laos, Djibouti, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and several other nations of Africa and Latin America are a clear example. Presently, China has become such a monster that is eating up the smaller economies for its own benefit which is not good for India where we have been following the principal of "Vasudhaiv Kutumbkam" or "Principal of Peaceful Co-existence" since ages. Further, if we do not counter China now, it may threaten our own country in the future. Today there are smaller nations which are getting affected and tomorrow it may be bigger economies like us.

What started from exponential economic growth of China and later culminated in military dominance is a global threat and in order to contain this menace, it is pertinent to put a brake on its economic expansion for which global powers have been trying their level best in past few decades. In past years, there have been many economic alliances formed in the Asia Pacific like SAARC, ASEAN etc but either they were too weak to respond to Chinese threat or over the time, became a part of Chinese system itself. Recently United States has formed a thirteen-nation alliance named Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) could be a better tool to achieve these objectives. Let us analyse this coalition and understand how it can help global economy survive without the dark shadows of China.

First of all, 13 constituent countries that are part of this IPEF (Indo-Pacific Economic Framework) need to be analysed well. Three out of these thirteen are listed among the top Six economies of the world which are India, the United States and Japan. Further, rest of the ten countries are an important pillar in the geo-political scenario in Asia Pacific and these are Vietnam, South Korea (Republic of Korea), Brunei, Indonesia, Philippines, Australia, Singapore, New Zealand, and Thailand, and Malaysia. One thing is common among these countries and that is China factor. China has negatively affected the growth of these countries and nearly all of them have suffered through Chinese Expansionary policies. While countries of South China Sea and India are having direct territorial disputes with China, others are having clash of economic interests.

These countries represent nearly 40% of the global GDP. A major factor of IPEF is that instead of creating roadblocks for China, IPEF is supposed to work for the collective growth of its partner countries which will be based on four principles. The first of these four principles is Trade where partner countries can have free and inclusive trade commitments to fuel up their economic growth. This will also have catalysts like investment, sharing of technology and collaboration in the sphere of trade. The second principle will be to establish a resilient Supply Chain. As we know that the countries of Asia-Pacific represent nearly 60% of global GDP, establishing a robust supply chain network based on the key factors of Transparency, Security and Sustainability could prove to be an answer to Chinese Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). The third Principle is towards Clean Energy & infrastructure where the countries will emphasize upon the recent Paris Accord and will collectively work towards not only reducing carbon footprints but also develop clean energy infrastructure for a sustainable future and fourth principle of IPEF is revolving around tax and anti-corruption where emphasis is on promoting fair competition and prevent ill practices like money laundering, tax evasion & corruption.

With the recently announced charter of IPEF, a big question arises in the mind and that is “Will IPEF be able to counter China?”. Although, the sustainability of this alliance can only be proved in the future but there are a few things which makes it different than other economic alliances formed against China. The very first aspect is that this alliance is formed not to directly harm China but to develop and support sustainable capacity building among the member countries. This is for an all-inclusive growth of its members which is a significant factor. The second aspect is the size of this forum. As already said that the members of this framework represent 40% of the global GDP and hence, they are an effective tool to counter Chinese Expansionary policies. The third aspect is that this group of countries is having well-defined charter and areas of operation which emphasizes upon collaborative and partnering growth among the members so it will be sustainable in the long run and the fourth aspect is establishing a robust supply chain mechanism using its land routes and waterways.

So, in a nutshell, it is providing a platform to the member countries to move out of the Chinese shadows and develop their own economies using their own resources with the help of other partners of this framework. Under all probabilities, India’s role becomes most important because it is the second biggest economy in Asia after China and has the capacity to counter China directly. Naturally, India has to play the role of the leader of this framework which may not be an easy task. Although IPEF is formed to help the countries develop out of the Chinese influence the presence of United States could hamper these objectives. However, at the start, everything looks well until we see a silver lining and the collective partnership of the countries actually starts. Till then, we can wait and watch.

About the author: Major Amit Bansal (Retd) is a Defence Strategist with keen interests in International Relations and Internal Security. He is also an author, blogger, and poet.

(The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of India.com. The writer is solely responsible for any claims arising out of the contents of this article.)