On a lazy weekend morning, the doorbell rang. I opened the door and saw my kid's friend who had come to play. She peeped into the door, spotted my daughter and walked past me straight to her and then off to play. It was standard routine and I was partly used to it and partly relieved that kids were getting busy playing instead of usual rants about being bored or screen time requests.

Nothing seemed concerning about this routine till it repeated when my parents were visiting. That's when when oddity of it struck me. The visiting child would neither greet first nor would they return the greeting when addressed, not even to my parents. Infact it was an x-ray gaze, the one that looked through us completely as if we weren't even there.

The concept of exchanging pleasantries and greetings is an age old one, which spans across continents and generations. The idea behind this is to show human respect and establish a person to person connection which leaves a feel good behind, however small or momentary. In India, it has been a part of 'badon ka aadar' , the respect for elders which we all have grown up accepting as a given.

Why a simple greeting has become elusive is what beats me.

While growing up, my parents were extremely strict about greetings – they had to be in place, polite and appropriate. And when meeting an elder, we were supposed to greet them first.

This was true for most of my friends and whether it was namaste or a good morning, it came to us like second nature. Once it did happen that one of my friends did not greet my parents and abruptly asked for me, I remember feeling embarrassed and almost shocked at the audacity.

Contrast this to the times today, when I was again embarrassed during a conversation with a family friend because I asked my daughter to say ‘Good Night’ to them. The reaction of ‘Oh my God, why are you teaching such formality to the kids’ left me stumped (coming from my own generation who themselves are particular about this but unwilling to pass it on to the kids).

Ever since I have been noticing the same trend across maximum children nowadays, they lack pleasantries which were always regarded as the base of a cultured person. I do not accord a judgement here on the children, they are after all children – they tend to forget, slip up, escape the rules. But what does surprise me is the lack of impetus by some of the parents on enforcing them.

Some more conversations gave me an insight that many people find it repressive to ask the children to greet others, some others feel greeting family members is important not others, while there are others who just didn’t bother about it or just didn’t have the energy to school the kids and change habits unless critical or personally impacted.

The common thread across these seems to be a feeling that it is not such a big deal and possibly implies that many of us felt it forced upon us.

I wonder if many of us believe that it really was one of those things which had no meaning and was carried through generations just because everyone was told to. Arguably, it is probably just one of those things which lost meaning because people stopped taking out time to explain the reason behind it.

Maybe we stopped understanding that it is not just about etiquette but also about spreading a general aura of positivity – it is infinitely tougher to be angry or sad when someone is smiling at you and wishing you well.

It is also a solace, a human connection on days which felt long.

It is communication of warmth, friendliness and appreciation towards each other – things which make us human.

It is an acknowledgement of the existence of a fellow human and the inter-dependacy we all have on each other for survival.

To bring it home, the proponents of mental health and social media influences have been sharing messages around smiling to people to make the day happier – possibly the message behind remains the same, just forgotten.

It is the time to bring it back – the smile, the nod of head, a gentle hello to everyone and an acknowledging greeting to those we know and meet. It is time to teach the coming generations that respect accorded is also respect gained, that smiles are free but worth a lot.. to the reciever and the giver.

(Disclaimer: This is a guest column. Views expressed are of the author’s and not necessarily of India.Com)