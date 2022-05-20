The Amber Heard Vs Johnny Depp case has opened a can of worms that we wish were never part of. Technically, we are not part of the case. But socially, we – the spectators – have been bombarded with all the information pertaining to the case – the ‘He said, She said’ drama. This implies, we may or may not have taken sides. However, at the heart of the drama lies the underlying social disease (which refuses to be treated) that we have been fighting for decades. There are lessons that need to be learnt from the Amber Heard vs Johnny Deep case.Also Read - Johnny Depp Files $50 Million Defamation Lawsuit Against Amber Heard Over Domestic Violence Allegations

One of the lessons we have learnt from the events that unfolded following Amber Heard vs Johnny Depp trial is that sexism and patriarchy is spread across the world just like COVID. Be it, India or US, the world loves seeing a woman on trial. Second is how society breathes and digests patriarchy as good as a cat swallows fish. Third, sexism/patriarchy is a social disease that we may forever have to live with. Women may never be able to pull down their mask and probably breathe the air of equality. Fourth, we – the women – have been (and probably will be) forced to live in the cuckoo nest (the divided society) forever unless we start identifying cultural violence against women. Cultural violence against women is defined when certain existing prominent social norms validate direct and structural forms of violence.

Amber Heard vs Johnny Depp case: Identifying the social disease

So far, we know Amber Heard is facing defamation charges from Johnny Depp for writing a December 2018 op-ed in The Washington Post describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse”. Amber Heard never mentioned Depp in the article but the lawyers say he was defamed, nevertheless. Amber Heard and Johnny Depp – both have testified in courts accusing each other of violence. Heard had accused Depp of abusing her (sexual violence included) while the latter denied it. In the midst of all the drama, many on social media are using the Amber Heard vs Johnny Depp case to target women and call out the feminist movement.

Now, we may or may not support Amber Heard but we should be able to see signs how patriarchy is deep-rooted in our cultural and traditional norms. A certain section of the faceless men or women are using Amber Heard vs Johnny Depp case to promote misogyny. This army of hate is doing everything to discredit domestic violence cases while pointing out that women cannot be trusted. (In India, we have seen the version of the ‘women cannot be trusted’ in the Rhea Chakraborty case when she was blindly hunted by media and the public. More on this some other day).

Some have even gone to the extent saying that western culture has given too much freedom to women, and therefore Amber Heard has taken advantage of the situation. Here comes the liberalism versus conservatism debate again trying to overshadow a woman’s issue. Such messages have been spread with an intent to deceive. For years, we have been deceived and fed with information that promotes unjust discrimination against women.

Those bigots who think they can easily yield their wand and slap across women are weaponising the Amber Heard vs Johnny Depp case to promote sexism. Promoting messages on social media saying feminism and women are “toxic”, they are only here to promote patriarchy. They are not doing anything or even discussing about the main issue – domestic violence. What about so many women who managed to come out of the shell and speak up against the domestic violence they faced? What about those unreported gendered violence cases – do we simply turn a blind eye? Or do we use Amber Heard as a case study to discredit all women who speak against domestic violence and sexual abuse? Or do we promote Johnny Depp as the torchbearer to promote the idea that all men are good, and it is only the women who lie? Is the society so vain that they care more about the anomalies than the real issue – domestic violence? The answer lies within.

A default society: Treating the infection

At the heart of the cultural revolution lay the goal of ending sexual repression and promoting freedom of women at par with men. Male-dominated education, values, and culture were predominantly destined to imprison women. That could mean freeing oneself from bourgeois culture, consumer values, and capitalism, all of which were complicit in the oppression that denied women their freedom.

In 1960s, women discovered that their sexual liberation paralleled the sexual liberation of men, who could and did exercise their freedom, without taking any responsibility for the consequences of their actions. In 2022, many women are yet to discover what sexual liberation means while many who have picked up the courage to speak up against patriarchy face the fire for voicing their struggles.

No matter how many times women may have altered the history by resisting, petitioning, campaigning, and organising, one thing remains constant – the fight for sexual liberation and war against patriarchy. History at times has seen women separating themselves from their families of origin, give up excess possessions, move to communes to live lives based on the cultural and traditional demands. The culture which only gives rights to men and leave little room for women to live by.

We may never know when the society would legitimise a women’s desires or give value to our opinions. But we must not stop trying.

Society is not just crippled with patriarchal and sexist drama but is built around the foundation of traditions and cultures that promote prejudices against women. Society was born with implicit biases that disregard women and automatically puts men in the driver’s seat. So how do you shake that foundation, which for centuries, has been cultured and promoted to only please men? We ask questions. We analyse.

The first step is identification of that social disease – patriarchy. The second step is to simply deal the way we would with any kind of malady. We treat ourselves with the right medicines (Educating ourselves). Third, we stop the spread of the disease and promote that healthy behaviour (Equality). Discuss, talk one-on-one, spread the word on social media, join movements, or probably join a vain attempt like me to write a piece on it hoping that we may some day live in a just society.

We all can hope for better things and better life. Because why not? “Hope is a good thing, may be the best of the things. And good thing never dies. ” (Courtesy of Andy Dufresne in The Shawshank Redemption)

(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not reflect the official policy or position of India.com.)