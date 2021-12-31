Nagaland is witnessing a drastic change of events in past one month after the unfortunate incident in Mon. While Social organisations, Political Parties, and community leaders are aggressively campaigning for repulsion of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) from entire Northeast India, the most worrying factor is the increasing hostility of locals towards the Government of India and its Armed Forces. People and tribal leaders who were close to the security forces till a few days back are openly criticising their actions without even realising the reality behind it. They have been venomised to such an extent that convincing them seems impossible.Also Read - Centre Extends AFSPA In Nagaland For 6 Months

Indian Army has been known for its utmost standards of professionalism and fair conduct. The incident at Mon-Nagaland where 14 innocent lives were lost was initially termed as a ‘case of mistaken identity’. It is beyond doubt that there was a big mistake from the soldiers of Special Forces who were carrying out an operation in that area based on hard intelligence but in order to punish the guilty ones, a free and fair inquiry is a must. While the Indian Army has appointed its own Court of Inquiry headed by a senior Major General, Nagaland government too constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to parallelly investigate the circumstances and it is the need of this hour that truth must prevail for which one must wait for both the teams to complete their inquiries and submit the reports.

Recently, officials of the Nagaland State-appointed Special Investigation Team (SIT) which has no connection with the Indian Army, took some of the people from the Army unit involved in the incident for recreation of the events at the site. Usually, such things are common even in the normal course of actions but in this case, not only a particular section of media but tribal leaders too vehemently opposed the action terming it a biased approach. Not only this, but these tribal groups are also resisting questions that are being asked to the locals by the Special Investigation Team (SIT). At the same time, these bodies and their associated media houses are demanding an immediate punishment to the soldiers of the Armed Forces even without an inquiry and fixing of responsibility. Although the anger of the tribal leaders is well understood and that is why the Government of Nagaland, as well as the Indian Army, have fixed the timelines of completion of their inquiries but the demand for immediate punishment, not cooperating with the inquiry and creating hurdles in the inquiry procedures are beyond any comprehension. Someone is using these tribals and forcing them to arm-twist the government, stop the inquiry, and punish the Soldier of Armed Forces without any investigation. Logically, this seems to be a clear-cut approach to derail the inquiry procedure. Certainly, someone somewhere is petrified that in case inquiry is carried out in a free and fair manner, some skeletons may fall out of the cupboard which may not suit their current narratives.

There have been several cases in Northeast India as well as Jammu & Kashmir where similar incidents happened in the past and Army delivered free and fair justice. There is no need to explain how professionally these inquiries were conducted and justice was delivered. In 2018, a Major General, two officers, three Junior Commissioned officers, and a soldier were given life imprisonment by an Army court for the alleged death of 5 students in a fake encounter in Assam’s Tinsukia district. Similarly, in the 2010 Machhil encounter case, two officers including a Colonel and three Soldiers were given life terms, and recently an Army Captain and three soldiers have been court-martialled for a fake encounter in Amshipora-Shopian which happened on 18th July 2020. Indian Army has a no-nonsense policy towards such incidents and that’s why it has been actively punishing the people involved in any kind of Human Rights violations and extrajudicial killings.

Even for the most heinous crimes, judicial procedure and due process of law are followed in order to establish culpability and accountability, which is the reason why a court of inquiry, as well as SIT, was immediately ordered post the ambush. Calls for immediate justice can lead to injustice, both for the personnel involved and the kin of the killed miners. The Army has robust and credible institutions that are well versed in the process of instituting and culminating court of inquiries of this nature and there is a past precedent of the impartiality and fairness with which these investigations are conducted.

The entire sequence of events in the last month raises a few burning questions. While it is beyond doubt that the perpetrators of the Mon incident must get punished, it is also necessary to know the real conspiracy behind it.

What is the factor which has turned these innocent tribals against Indian Forces?

Are they the same people who will be benefitted in case AFSPA is revoked from the state?

Who is driving the tribal leaders to arm-twist the government and derail a free and fair inquiry?

Who does not want a fair inquiry to happen and who is afraid of the revelation of the truth?

Is there any large level conspiracy to not only get the AFSPA removed from the state but also project Indian Armed Forces in a bad light?

With this sudden action of Tribal leaders and media houses, one is compelled to think if the Mon incident was truly an accident or there was a larger conspiracy behind it. The innocent lives lost in this unfortunate incident won’t come back but these are the questions that need an answer too and for that a free and fair inquiry is necessitated.

(Amit Bansal is a Defence Strategist with keen interests in International Relations and Internal Security. He is also an author, blogger and poet.)

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of India.com. The writer is solely responsible for any claims arising out of the contents of this article.