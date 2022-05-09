New Delhi: Barely two weeks back on 26th April, Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa told media that he will not step down even though the economic crisis in the country has worsened but today, he rendered his short and crisp resignation to the President of Sri Lanka who is also his younger brother and a member of powerful Rajapaksa family. What forced him to render his resignation is still a mystery but seems that Rajapaksa government has some larger plans in mind.Also Read - Sri Lankan PM Rajapaksa Resigns, Ruling Party MP Killed In Clashes | LIVE

The situation in Sri Lanka is highly volatile as of now and it needs to be analysed under a microscope. We must understand that the resignation of Mahinda Rajapaksa may have some serious ramifications towards aggravation of the crisis. The overall machinery of the country is on the verge of collapse ever since the protests started against the policies of the dynasty government exactly a month back on 9th April 2022.

Today, things in the island country have taken an ugly turn as the government has announced nationwide curfew and deployed Army all across the cities. At this time, there are some other events happening in the country which should be brought to light. First, large groups of government supporters from ruling Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) party have started assaulting protesters using sticks, bats and other objects all over the country. Recent example was from GotagoGama protests being organised at Galle face Green (a Park in Galle) where leader of opposition Sajith Premdasa was attacked by the ruling party supporters and over a hundred protesters were injured today.

Second, despite providing a solution to the problem, Rajapaksa government is trying to divert the attention of his countrymen by using such resignation gimmick, which is likely to make situation only worse.

Resignation not a sudden move

Rajapaksa’s resignation did not come all of a sudden, but the Sri Lankan government, especially the senior Rajapaksa has been preparing a ground for it over last few days. First, they declared a state of emergency all across the country three days back on the night of 6th May, then they called Army from barracks and deployed them at every nook and corner of the country and when they were assured that Army deployment is compete, they unleashed the workers of SLPP to attack the protesters and opposition to portray that there is actually a law-and-order situation in the country.

Step towards enforcing Martial Law?

Everyone understands that with the resignation of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, these SLPP workers will further get annoyed and organise large-scale violence and arson in the country, which will have a cascading effect on the country. The peace of the country will be lost and this will provide Rajapaksa government to enforce Martial Law in the country. That’s what the dynasty government wants. Under the event of a Martial Law, Rajapaksa government will have free hand. They will get unlimited powers and the government will be immune under a Martial Law. They will now use this opportunity to neutralise the opposition as well as protesters across the country.

Difficult for Rajapaksa family to return to power

Under normal circumstances, it would be expected that an interim government with constituents of all parties is formed to resolve the financial crisis of the country and Rajapaksa family loses its powers. With the current state of the country and widespread anger against the government, it is very difficult for them to come to power through democratic means again. This was a matter of concern for the dynasty government of Rajapaksa family which once had nine ministers in the Sri Lankan Cabinet including almost all major departments and the family wants to retain the power in their hand.

Anything to retain power?

While there is no workable solution available in the near vicinity of time, situation cannot be resolved even with the bankruptcy of the country. So, the only solution left for Rajapaksa government is to enforce martial law, deploy Army all across the country, forcefully suppress all voices being raised against them, close down the economy and retain the power to themselves till situation improves.

May God save Sri Lanka!

Mahinda Rajapaksa’s resignation is not a major event but could be the triggering point of many major events in future and probably indicates a much larger conspiracy. While the country is already going through a massive humanitarian crisis, such events may push the people towards another civil war. This also indicates as to how the hunger of power can push a family to such extent that they are not afraid from playing with the lives of their own countrymen. What happened at GotagoGama today was unfortunate and the future of Sri Lanka is totally uncertain amidst the Emergency, Deployment of Army and a possibility of Martial Law. May God save Sri Lanka!

About the author: Major Amit Bansal (Retd) is a Defence Strategist with keen interests in International Relations and Internal Security. He is also an author, blogger, and poet.

(The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of India.com. The writer is solely responsible for any claims arising out of the contents of this article.)