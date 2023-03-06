Home

Opinion: Menstrual Leave Is A Basic Need. Period.

Many women still feel reluctant to disclose menstrual-related symptoms to their superiors at work place for the fear of them being perceived as weak. The hustle culture have also heavily contributed to suppressing the basic needs of employees in workplace.

Chandrani Das, 27, was leaving for work when she developed sudden pain in her lower abdomen. She knew it was that time of the month. Despite intractable pain, Chandrani took the cab ride and reached office. “I had an important meeting to attend. I could not tell my boss that I would miss the meeting due to period pain. That would have made me look irresponsible,” Chandrani, an employee of the IT sector, told India.com.

Chandrani’s problem was a real health issue. Period pain is a monthly reality for several women, especially those who suffer from Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCS). The experience of menstruation however differs from person to person.

Menstrual health – A basic right

There may be several institutions and practices that govern gender dynamics and promote only one side. But, that is why we need to separate the fantasy from reality. Menstrual health and leave is the hot topic that we need to talk about. Akshay Kumar’s Pad Man had taken the giant leap in educating millions of Indians about women’s menstrual health. But, you cannot veto on painful experiences while discussing about menstruation. Menstrual leave is a reality we all need to come to terms with as it is a biological need for many women. Sure, there can be certain regressive implications attached to it but that should not be the basic factor to not agree with menstrual leave.

Rishija Singh, an Assistant Professor of Political Science at KR Mangalam University, believes menstrual leave should be “pursued as a right”. “It shouldn’t be left to a particular company’s discretion or charity because it is a universal phenomenon. And I do understand the particular anxiety shown by many woman that it might deter employers from hiring female employees. And I do agree that it is a possibility,” Rishija Singh said.

However, to not grant the leave because people who already consider woman as inferior will amount to serving them and their logic. Rights should be granted keeping in mind the individual who will enjoy it and not how many people will be displeased by it. For example, woman have the right to marry whoever they want and that might discourage their parents from further educating their girl child or sending them far for studies. So, should that become a basis for denying women the freedom to marry? Thus, rights cannot be granted on the basis of who it annoys, Singh said.

“Also, state has an inherent bias toward reproductive health of woman and not their overall health. This leave will show that state cares about women’s pain and discomfort that inhibits her from reaching to her highest capacity,” Rishija Singh said.

27-year-old Santra Mathew, a corporate employee, said menstrual leave is a step towards “inclusivity and a reflective of a general change” in society where women have been conditioned to adjust. “Most of us experience pain and discomfort during the first or second day of our period. So, this is like giving an option and choice to girls to take rest and prioritise their health and comfort which is their fundamental right,” Mathew said.

Pari Saikia, a human trafficking journalist and documentarian who has won the prestigious Natali Lorenzo Media Award 2021, said she had always been upfront about informing her manager (back when she worked in a corporate office) on opting for leave when she could not attend office due to excrutiating period pain. Time and again, Pari – an ardent promoter of women rights and their health – had hit the streets of Delhi to fight against gender inquality.

“India should introduce menstrual leave. It will create a discussion about the importance of women’s health. Menstrual leave should be treated as any other sick leave. Many companies and countries have already announced menstrual leave. It is a key step in promoting gender equality,” Pari Saikia said.

When will menstrual leave be a reality in India

On February 24, the Supreme Court put the ball on Centre’s court while hearing a petition on menstrual leave in India. A petitioner had filed a public interest litigation (PIL) in Supreme Court seeking a direction to all the states to frame rules for menstrual pain leaves for female students and working women at their respective work places. Hearing the plea, a bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud urged the petitioner to approach the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development with a representation seeking a policy decision on the issue.

“This is a policy matter so we are not dealing with this…Having regard to the policy views, it would be appropriate if the petitioner approaches the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development. The petition is accordingly disposed of,” the bench which also comprised justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala said.

Earlier, Kerala became first state to announce menstrual leave policy. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on January 19 said the state government will grant menstrual leave for female students in all state universities. The move was welcomed by many but no state has since announced their stand on menstrual leave.

Several companies in India like Swiggy, Zomato, Byju’s, Wet and Dry, Culture Machine, Mathrumbi, FlyMyBiz have already introduced period leaves.

(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not reflect the official policy or position of India.com.)

