Millenials — The Sandwich Generation

Millennials.

A word that I heard first in media years ago and it seemed to refer to everything young and cool. They seemed to be an important section of people who were driving the content on TV, topics of movies, fashion trends and practically everything that drives the material world. Everyone wanted to know them so they could offer them what they want ( I know this more because my market research background ensured every study was about them).

They used to feel like an invincible force to reckon with; till I realized that millenials are those who are born post 1980, which by a comfortable margin makes me one too. And I realized that the forceful coterie includes me as well.

I beamed with pride and basked in my self glory till it all came crashing down, because no one – absolutely no one around me – thought of me as a millennial. ( Excuse me!?)

I mean seriously, why wouldn’t anyone believe I am born post 1980? Because they believe I am much older clearly..that’s a different level of heart-break, trust you me.

I even went around sneaking in this fact during casual converstions with colleagues

“You know as a millenial myself…”

“But not all us millenials think so…”, etc, etc..

I was mostly ignored or got looks of serious disbelief and even shock.

“Oh, you are born post 1980? Really?” (The pain, the stabbing pain!)

I had to resort to some serious introspection, followed by self-soothing talks.

They are just narrow in their thinking, they are missing the point, they haven’t got the definition and the purpose of that definition right and the likes went on and on in my head.

Come on now,

[ ] Born post 1980…. check

[ ] Working… check

[ ] Aware… check

[ ] Tech savvy… almost

[ ] Young… ya ofcourse, only 20 somethings don’t qualify as young

[ ] Opinionated… yes though not expressing it always, could be seen as bad manners you see

[ ] Single or newly married… well, married with 2 kids

Alright, maybe a bit different from the idolised millenials but almost there.

We are the almost there set of people, the sandwiched ones…don’t want to be GenX (who wants to be older than they are) and not accepted in the Millenials (the chasm between there and almost there)

The unique borns of the 80s decade, struggling with an identity crisis while creating an identity of their own.

A bit less traditional than Xers, a bit less forthright than millenials.

A bit more tech savvy than Xers, a bit less tech dependant than the millenials.

We give opinions amongst friends, but don’t speak off to elders.

We remember some important phone numbers, we use the phone for the others.

We pray a little less than our elders, we rebel a little than our youngers.

We are a bit more nostalgic about our Nokia, and a bit less crazy about Apple.

We read books, we read Kindle too.

We write on paper, we type on our touch-screens too.

We believe a bit, we question a bit too.

We are the in between sandwiched generation..the perfect launchpad for the yuppie millenials! ( and saying all that about myself, made me feel really really good. I hope we all feel a bit better now! )