Musings of a Lost Soul

When I look around, I see people who in their quest to be deserving and cognizant of their rights, start infringing upon the rights of others.

If there a thing as too much self-love? How much is too much? And how should one realise where to draw a line?

It is often said that our beliefs manifest into reality. To attract the best in life, believe that you are deserving and have faith that good things are coming your way. Do not settle for less than you deserve. While it is important to listen to others, ultimately, it is your own desires and aspirations that you should pursue to prove your worth. Even those who impede your progress today may celebrate your success tomorrow.

This is great advice for anyone who feels hurt, lost, undervalued or injured. These are uplifting, healing and act like a ray of hope for all those who feel disillusioned. I have personally found such words a beacon of light in phases of darkness.

These motivations and pick-me-ups are meant to bring back the balance to life, a sense of happiness and achievement to those who feel compromised; balance – being the central concept, where we are confident without denting anyone else’s, where we are living our life on our terms without compromising someone else’s terms.

However, I am forced to wonder if these positive motivations can be taken too far and turn damaging. Since they do not actively preach balance, can people lose it in interpretation?

Apart from a sense of confidence, there is a sense of entitlement that starts creeping in. Of course, this doesn’t happen with everyone, and neither does it happen all the time. But it does happen to many and not as bursts of human error of judgment, but as an acquired habit.

Just as there are 2 sides to every coin, most good habits /qualities also have a down side. A very intelligent person can go astray easily in the lack of adequate constructive engagement. A kind person can find himself taken advantage of. A very energetic person can find himself short of patience, while a very patient person can miss the red flags that need to be paid heed.

Similarly, I wonder if a self-loving person can turn self-centered to a degree that it compromises someone else.

There are people who believe they deserve the best because they are worth it and hence everyone else is supposed to be subservient and awed.

There are people who are always ready to find faults with even their own family, because they don’t perceive it to be at its best. Also, those who in their self-righteousness turn disrespectful to others.

And others who do not want to accept disrespect but are waiting to feel offended at every given opportunity and hence find every person and situation disrespectful.

All these people believe in themselves and believe the best should come to them. Then what goes wrong? If there a thing as too much self-love? How much is too much? And how should one realise where to draw a line?

How does one interpret these motivations well and imbibe them in life as positivity? Where does self-love end and arrogance start?

There are people who have fought battles against a difficult life and emerged victorious, finally living their life their way.

A great achievement, which should set them apart as exemplary examples of perseverance and courage. Many on the contrary, become posters of self-advertisement, blurring the lines between self-love and obsession again. Instead of being more compassionate, many become intolerant of others’ struggles and moments of weakness.

Which again leads me to the same question – how much is too much? And how does one toe the line of balance? Do these motivations and manifestations need a rephrasing to suggest social inclusiveness rather than individual exclusiveness?

As we are moving from a traditionally duty-bound society to an evolving rights-seeking society, the state of flux is high and so is the need to reinforce the concept of mutual respect much more than before. The messages around

self-love and manifesting need to be increasingly steeped in advocating a balanced approach to life – ‘The Middle Path’, the now forgotten Buddhist concept of moderation in every aspect of life, but more relevant today than ever.

(Author, Aarti Gahlaut is an MBA-Graduate and mother of two. She writes on life issues and anything that interests her. She currently resides in Dubai and the views expressed are her personal opinion)

