The significantly higher number of fire incidents has raised questions about fire safety and fire evacuation in the country. With economic growth, the infrastructure of the country is changing. This change in living and an increasing number of mid/high-rise buildings have witnessed a lot. The infrastructure of the cities like Mumbai, and New Delhi are developing, but the question of people’s safety remains the same. This is a familiar scenario that plays out many times a year across India. Unfortunately, no one on gives you a guarantee after paying high prices that the building which houses your office or home can be made absolutely fireproof but if the builders and developers of such superlative high-rise buildings decide to keep fire evacuation as a priority and if they follow the advisory made by the energy department of the state government will definitely make the building extremely safe against fire accidents.Also Read - 42 fire incidents in Mumbai during Diwali festivities

Fire Evacuation during fire accidents is a vast and highly technical subject that is yet to become popular in India despite its criticality. As the Mumbai Fire Brigade recently stated, Mumbai alone has received around 15,822 Fire calls from 2019 to Sep 2022. The data shows that there were around 73 deaths and 516 injuries reported in the past three years. Many Fire Brigade personnel sustained injuries. This is the reason the honourable Municipal Corporation and the Fire Brigade Department have made it mandatory to install Fire Evacuation Lift in every high-rise building scaling 70 meters and above since January 2018. The Energy Department has issued the advisory on the installation of the fire evacuation lifts in the high-rise buildings having heights of 70m and above with retrospective effect since 2018 circular. It is a visionary step in providing a safer and faster route for fire officers to reach the higher floors to save lives and assets.

The Fire Evacuation Lift is designed with well-advanced technologies like IoT. If a fire happens in the building it will send mass messaging to the building fire safety system team/security team, lift operator, and nearby Fire brigade office. It helps firemen to reach fire-affected floors safely in minimum time. It carries rapid evacuation of people of all ages and abilities. The fire evacuation lift is designed as per fire lift standards, the cabin is made of non-combustible material and all side enclose panels are filled with ceramic wool with a 2 hr. fire rating. The trap door is provided on the roof for an emergency exit, wherein the ordinary fire lifts have no provision for the trap door and no vision panel is included. Most importantly in such scary situations, a person standing at any floor can communicate with the lift operator because of its two-way communication system. Fire Evacuation Lift has 30 minutes battery backup in case of power failure. If we look at the city’s infrastructure, heavy rains or traffic congestion, or the factors like winds or smog hampering the firefighting operations then it’s a critical task to evacuate people on time.

As part of the evacuation solutions, many developers of high-rise buildings have installed or are currently opting to install non-standardized or low-graded fire evacuation solutions/lifts. However, these non-standard fire solutions/evacuation lifts may not provide the right security and safety to people in the event of a fire due to a compromise in quality by the builders and regular passenger lift makers. This is the reason it has been mandatory to obtain permission for the erection and license for the operation of fire evacuation lifts in Maharashtra.

All should maintain that every high-rise building has to have a fire evacuation lift. They also need to adopt a multidisciplinary approach to develop practical interventions to increase the use of fire evacuation lifts as in doing so we’ll be able to save so many lives as well as properties.

Written by Dr. Vikram Mehta (fondly known as the Fire Evacuation Man of Maharashtra)