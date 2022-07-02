On the evening of June 30, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis left all and sundry either shocked or surprised. Despite having 120 MLAs at its side, the BJP decided to pass on the CM’s chair to rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde. The announcement left the aam janta, netas, and even the media brood over just one question. Why Shinde?Also Read - MVA Fields Sena MLA Rajan Salvi Against BJP's Rahul Narwekar For Assembly Speaker Post, Elections Tomorrow | LIVE

Was it the 'large-heartedness' of the BJP, as Shinde suitably believes, or a masterstroke played by the BJP to kill several birds and a tigers cub with one single stone? A senior BJP leader, on condition of anonymity, revealed, "Eknath Shinde has been made the chief minister with the sole intention of cutting to size the stature of Shiv Sena founder late Bal Thackeray's son Uddhav and grandson Aditya in the party and the state politics." Jay Prakash Singh, a senior political analyst, agrees to the disclosure. "With the backing of 39 MLAs, Shinde as a Chief Minister will be at the helm of affairs not just in the state but in the party as well. With the rise of Shinde, the significance of Uddhav Thackeray in the party will drop significantly," he asserted.

Also, it's Devendra Fadnavis who'll run the show in Maharashtra as the deputy Chief Minister. Fadnavis already spelled out his intentions by declaring, "BJP is the single largest party in the legislature… I will ensure the smooth functioning of the government." Also, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will be occupied with keeping his flock together and maintaining his grip over the party which the Thackerays and their loyalists will constantly try to loosen. According to Singh, "This move with also help Fandavis and the BJP garner sympathy votes during the upcoming civic elections in the state for letting go the CM's chair for the sake of Hindutva.

However, is causing embarrassment to the Thackerays the prime reason why Fadnavis passed on the CM’s chair to Shinde? Singh asserts, “Once bitten, twice shy. Fadnavis wants to play safe as he doesn’t want to face a situation similar to that of 2019. NCP leader Ajit Pawar went back to the party fold less than 48 hours after rebelling. What’s the guarantee that the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs won’t return to the Thackeray camp in the coming days/months?

“Only 14-18 MLAs from the Shinde camp can be accommodated in the government. What about the others? There’s a fair chance of them doing a ghar wapsi, thereby pushing the government to the edge. Devendra Fadnavis wouldn’t never in his life like to be in a position where his chair is hanging in the balance,” Singh concluded.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of India.com.

About the writer: Qasim Mehdi is a senior journalist and content strategist with a work experience of over 17 years with top media houses in the country. He is also a political consultant to candidates and leaders of various political parties.