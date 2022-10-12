‘Where are you from?’ It is an amazing question because this question is asked to almost all of us by almost every new person we meet.Also Read - Unlearning The Learning!

It is also an amazing question because it always opens up a floodgate of emotions, bringing back countless thoughts and unequivocally a sweet smile on my face.

It is also an amazing question because despite being asked this multiple times all these years, I really have never had an answer for this, ever.

‘I am from India’ has been my oft-stated reply to this query and over time has grown to be the most favourite one.

I am from India because living outside our country makes me realize just how easy it is to find admiration and respect in people for all that it has to offer.

I am from India because my parents have an inter-cultural marriage and I really don’t want to take sides in belonging to either of them.

I am from India because my army background has never really made me belong to one place but to the whole country which puts me together as a whole.

I am from India because a carry a piece of alI places that I have lived in my heart and call it my own.

Afterall, what am I if not a juxtaposed version of every corner that I have visited and every experience that I have felt?

But you must be from somewhere, how do you feel rooted, what is your culture, how do you define yourself.. I remember being asked. And I found it unsettling and amusing at the same time.

It was unsettling because not naming a place made them feel I was lost; it was amusing because it made me realise just how much I found myself in that instant.

I have grown up celebrating all festivals with everyone. I have tasted love in the food and warmth of the attire from so many states. I remember being excited to move to a new station every couple of years and then explore the vicinities. I remember having friend to stand by and elders to shield me coming from all walks and diversities of life. I remember feeling safe in the ever changing yet ever-so-constant world around me – constant in its love and acceptance no matter where I was. Yes there was bad, but it came with so much good that all I carry with me is the enrichment and vibrancy of the medley that’s my country.

And hence my reply,

My culture is tolerance, it is respect.

My definition lies in the satisfaction of experiencing something new.

I feel rooted when I am free to fly, explore, admire and wonder.

I belong to all places where acceptance rules over judgement.

I belong to India, which gave me the ground beneath my feet to feel stable and the wind under my wings to fly across seas.