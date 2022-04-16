New Delhi: As the Russian-Ukraine war is moving into an unpredictable phase with over 53 days of continuous fighting, allegations and counter allegations, media propaganda and bloodshed of several thousands of innocent people, a common question is arising in the mind of people across the world and that is “How this is going to end?Also Read - Breaking News LIVE: Pakistan's Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri Tenders Resignation

The effect of war is not only limited to Russia or Ukraine but it has caused severe economic crisis all over the globe and few countries like Sri Lanka are on the verge of an economic collapse. While Russian Premier Vladimir Putin is adamant to continue fighting, his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky too reiterating his demand for punishing Russia even when his country is totally devastated. Also Read - Russian Airstrike Kills 7, Injures 34 in Ukraine's Kharkiv City | Details Here

Ukraine is an ideal example of clash of two superpowers and ultimately, Kyiv proved to be a victim of its own so-called ambitions. While the ex-Comedian Zelensky is claiming of causing severe damage to Russian Forces, he forgets to realise that the war is being fought on his land and the damage caused to his country is irreparable. Almost all the industries, export hubs, major ports, Shipbuilding, Defence and Aerospace industry and its key cities are destroyed. More than 20% of the country’s population has moved out and most of the cities have become ghost towns. Also Read - Mahindra Cars To Get Costlier From April 14 | Check Complete Details Here

Since 14th April 2022, when the flagship of Russian Navy’s black sea fleet- “Moskva” was hit and sunk by Ukrainian Neptune Missiles, Russia has intensified its operations in the north. While the situation is still tense, we can understand the likely course of action and the possible objectives of Russia in the war. For understanding the war, knowing about Donbas region is important because that’s where it all started from. Donbas is a region where almost 95% of the population is ethnic Russian and hence when in 2014, Ukraine started falling off from Russia, there were turbulences heard. The war in Donbas which started in 2014 has now entered its eighth year claiming numerous lives. The region is important for Russia and hence is an integral part of Russian Strategy. Following four points reflect the same in a better way-

1. Donetsk & Luhansk – For President Putin, a complete liberation of all the territories belonging to Donetsk & Luhansk regions from Ukraine is a prime objective. He wants Ukraine to not only recognise these states but also accept their new territories which Russia has captured in last 53 days. These two regions are important because firstly, they are the food bowls of Ukraine and secondly, they will create a buffer zone between Russia and Ukraine so even if in future, Ukraine Joins NATO or any other military alliance, Russia will be comparatively safe.

2. Recognition of Crimea- Russia annexed Crimea in 2014 and is occupying the territory ever since then but to move its Black Sea fleet well, it would need Ukraine and the rest of the world to recognise Crimea as Russian Territory. Russia also wants to secure Crimea from the north so that in case of any eventuality in future, Ukraine or any other foreign force is not able to attack Crimea.

3. Connecting Crimea with Donbas- Another important aspect for the security of Crimea is to connect it with Donetsk through a land route and that is why Russia aggressively occupied Mariupol even at a huge cost. Seeing the Russian gains in Ukraine, this aspect is verified too. By this move, Russia is now able to wrest total control over the Azov Sea which is considered important for its commercial importance.

4. Destroying economic backbone of Ukraine- As Russia targeted the major economic hubs if Ukraine in an organised way, Kremlin has been able to destroy the financial backbone of Ukraine to a large extent. Nearly all of the industrial infrastructure is destroyed and not even a single export-oriented factory is left undestroyed.

Russia has achieved its aim to a large extent but even after 53 days, no end to the war is visible so the question rises again. “When is this going to end?”. Russia wants Ukraine to accept the defeat, sign compelling agreements and demilitarise the country so that safety of its own county can be ensured.

Dates have been quite important for Russian President Vladimir Putin and he remembers them quite often. As he reiterated number of times that his primary aim is to de-Nazify Ukraine, this is clearly linked with Russian Victory over Nazi Germany during Second World War. Russia celebrates its “Victory Day” on 9th May every year and we are just three weeks away from this date. The way Russia retreated from Kyiv area and is responding to the peace initiatives, it is almost clear that Putin wants the solution of the problem before 9th May 2022 so that he can portray it as another victory over Nazis (This time Neo-Nazis of Ukraine) to his countrymen.

In the event of large-scale devastation in Ukraine, Zelensky is also running out of options and despite of massive military aid from western countries, it is unable to provide adequate resistance at several points. Entire of its Navy is destroyed, more than 70% of its Air Force is grounded and land forces suffered massive damage too. The pockets where Ukrainian Forces are fighting are running out of rations and ammunition eventually leading to their surrender. We saw three major surrenders of Ukrainian forces in last one week itself which strengthen this theory. Over last few weeks, Zelensky has realised well that Western forces are not going to come for his rescue and their only aim is to sell expensive military hardware to his country. He earlier thought that western economic sanctions will destroy Russia but as Kremlin was well prepared for this eventuality, the effect of Western sanctions is almost nil.

So, the option before both Zelensky and Putin is to arrive at a solution of mutual benefit and declare ceasefire at the earliest. Since Putin would want this solution before 9th May 2022, next two weeks are going to be crucial and we may see an increase in bilateral talks between both the countries. While both leaders can claim victory to their own countrymen but the fact is – no one can recover Ukraine from the losses it incurred during the war. The land where war is fought gets affected most and Ukraine is the ideal example of how the hunger of power of leaders can destroy humanity.

Amit Bansal is a Defence Strategist with keen interests in International Relations and Internal Security. He is also an author, blogger, and poet.

(DISCLAIMER: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of India.com. The writer is solely responsible for any claims arising out of the contents of this article.)