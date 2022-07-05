Book Review: When The Stars Whisper

When The Stars Whisper Pages : 172

: 172 Price: Rs 249

Rs 249 Publisher : Leadstart Inkstate

: Leadstart Inkstate Availability: Amazon, Flipkart, or any nearby book store

"Will the stars be able to guide and aid a broken heart?"

This is the thought-provoking question that Sarah Khatib asks with her first book, "When The Stars Whisper". Khatib is a university student, currently pursuing her BA Honours in Liberal Arts. She has a colourful way of expressing herself, which is apparent with a kaleidoscopic mix of writing forms that she uses in her book.

The book is loaded with emotional energy and has a tight grip on the reader through its experimental storytelling. It deals with issues of grief, loss, longing, despair and guilt. The storyline revolves around a high-school boy Malachi Alakbrab, who is ridden with guilt due to his involvement in a car accident that kills his friend, Eros Remington.

The book uncovers the ugly side of dealing with anxieties and insecurities that seize the young mind of the protagonist. It shows, (which is much more than just telling), his struggle as he confronts his feelings while also frantically trying to piece his life back together, one fragment at a time.

The stringing together of celestial bodies such as The Northstar, Halley’s Comet as characters that essentially bring back together the universe of this young man is an insightful reflection on the support and guidance of larger community including parents and teachers that youth need in tough times.

It also touches upon, in moments here and there, the anxieties of parents and friends around a person going through the trauma of having lost someone. In an interesting way, the author makes visible the invisible wall that exists between the inner and outer world, while at the same time ensuing the underlined theme which refers to the unifying force of universe as such.

All in all, Sarah Khatib has done a good job in shedding light over this continuous process of struggling with one’s own thought processes that are down-spiraling. The confrontation with one’s own demons and slowly moving from one phase to another while overcoming these heavy feelings is what the author wants the reader to read, understand and feel.

The story is set in contemporary times and showcases the lives of young people, including conversations, Emails and letters that exchanged amongst them. The exclusiveness of this writing style makes the book a product of lived experiences of young people in present times and is therefore, bound to strike a chord with young readers.