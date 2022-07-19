It was an unusual Thursday (July 14), the kind which carried the essence of a lazy Sunday. The day had almost passed and a little after dawn, a gossip broke – ‘Sushmita Sen dating Lalit Modi’. What followed was a cynical manipulation of public opinion. A sense of familiarity crept in – the kind we hope would have stopped by now.Also Read - What Lessons We As Society Should Take From Johnny Depp Vs Amber Heard Case

Sushmita Sen was suddenly the “gold-digger” or perhaps “sold for money” as described by trolls and a known Bangladeshi author, who had recently called out haters of Mahua Moitra and Nupur Sharma while stressing on “freedom of expression”. Ironically, the author’s Twitter bio reads she is a “feminist”.

Another noted novelist and columnist, who is often referred as India’s Jackie Collins, wrote over a 900-worded ‘opinion’ piece characterising Sushmita Sen as “a lady who clearly keeps all her options” while also pointing out that “she loves her rocks—the bigger the better”.

In a long post on Instagram, Sushmita Sen gracefully responded to the trolls. She quipped, “I dig deeper than Gold…and I’ve always (famously) preferred Diamonds!!😉😁❤️And yes I still buy them myself”. In the same post, she wrote, “It’s heartbreaking to see just how miserable & unhappy the world around us is becoming….The so called intellectuals with their idiosyncrasies….the ignorant with their cheap & at times funny gossip 😊 The friends I never had & the acquaintances I’ve never met….all sharing their grand opinions & deep knowledge of my life & character…monetising the ‘Gold Digger’ all the way!!! 😄👍 Ah these geniuses!!!”

The systematic denigration of Sushmita Sen for dating Lalit Modi, the founder of IPL, once again served us a thorough reminder of how women still need to prove their economic autonomy. This fake wail, which often comes alike on social media, doesn’t let us forget how “all women are gold diggers”, even a former Miss Universe. Are we so vague that we can’t smell the borderline misogynist propaganda here? It is a manifestation that we can only hope that our children and the next generation avoid falling prey to.

Besides the obvious rhetoric – why must Sushmita Sen answer a distraught public opinion, it is an absolute certainty that we must pull ourselves away from the gendered popular culture. History is proof to how popular culture took on an outsized role in articulating prescriptive gendered sexual norms and disciplining women’s decisions. A cross-historical study provides evidence how gender and cultural norms have always been allied.

Why must we still whistle tunelessly against women for whatever choices, decisions they make? Why can’t we look beyond the subjective popular culture? It ain’t impossible to stop this menace. Instead of dissecting women, especially Sushmita Sen (who doesn’t need to prove her proud laurels – a decorated 1994 Miss Universe, an actor who is also known for her charitable works, a mother of two lovely daughters who is an inspiration to many women), let us talk about the five global issues which require our undivided attention.

Climate change

Climate change is real, and its consequences will be much harsher and dangerous in the near future. As per United Nations, climate change does not only affect weather patterns but also causes “intense droughts, water scarcity, severe fires, rising sea levels, flooding, melting polar ice, catastrophic storms and declining biodiversity”.

A new study published in Nature Geoscience stated that two major glaciers in Antarctica are melting faster than ever now in the comparison to the past 5,500 years. “The melting ice could lead to more than 11 feet of global sea level rise in the next several centuries,” the study said as reported by US-based magazine Smithsonian.

If we don’t pay attention to climate change now, there is a possibility that our world will soon get sicker, hungrier, poorer, gloomier and way more dangerous in the next 18 years, a UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report said in February.

Hunger crisis

Did you know that 828 million people go to bed hungry every night? A UN report said the number of “those facing acute food insecurity has soared – from 135 million to 345 million – since 2019″. The major source of hunger crisis is wars or conflicts.

The recent Russian invasion of Ukraine has triggered a massive food crisis which threatens to worsen shortages, hunger and political instability in developing countries. World food prices were already climbing, and the war made things worse, preventing some 20 million tons of Ukrainian grain from getting to the Middle East, North Africa and parts of Asia, according to a report by The Associated Press.

The increases are fueling faster inflation worldwide, making groceries more expensive and raising costs for restaurant owners, who have been forced to increase prices.

Health

COVID pandemic changed the landscape of healthcare services across the world. The rich, the powerful, the poor, the layman could not escape the wrath of coronavirus. The world was a witness to how coronavirus sprung a surprise on us and left us high and dry. Millions died. Many, still, continue to die. Countries worldwide rushed to upgrade their health budget, which was otherwise given less importance as compared to other departments.

There are still many who do not have access to basic healthcare services. This murky portrait of coronavirus pandemic signals the urgency to prepare for any futuristic costly public health threats.

Water scarcity

The wars of the future may be fought over water, not oil, scientists and experts often say. Water scarcity, already affecting billions of people across the world, may escalate soon. Many cities across India and around the world are already experiencing regular water shortages. A report by the United Nations’ weather agency, according to The Associated Press, said the planet’s “combined supplies of surface water, groundwater and water found in soil, snow and ice have declined by 0.4 inches (1 centimeter) per year”.

There are two challenges at hand for the water technologists – one is to pump out more water from oceans for drinking purpose and the other is to devise innovative ways we can use (and waste) less water than we already have.

Smarter agricultural techniques which “use less water while producing more food, drought action plans and greater investment in soil health, new technologies and early warning systems can all help curtail food and water shortages”.

World peace

As overused the term can be, world peace will always be a hope. A hope that we hope will cease to be a hope someday. Asking for world peace may seem like a cliched call for many but why not stand on the side which promotes equality and not conflict? Conflicts feed hunger and destroy lives. We may never be able to completely attain world peace but we, in our own ways, can and should at least fight for peace and equality.

Racism continues to poison institutions, social structures, and our lives. It continues to be a driver of persistent inequality. And it continues to deny people their fundamental human rights. It destabilises societies, undermines democracies, erodes the legitimacy of governments. The linkages between racism and gender inequality are unmistakable, UN Secretary-General António Guterres had said.

Intolerance, xenophobia, and related discrimination are primarily the driving factors for hurting peace and promoting conflicts. These are the tools used by the powerful to deflect the real issues and triumph their agenda. But how do you fight the concepts that have existed for over billion years?

Education is believed to be the passport for the future as tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for it today. Malcolm X, an African American minister who was the face of the civil rights movement, had said it once.

Many of us are still reluctant to revisit world’s wartime history. Lessons need to be learned from the past mistakes we made. The challenge lies in challenging the competing claims and taking down the generations of offensive images that have resurfaced for years.

The unexciting truth is that finding a durable fix will take time, but we must not give up. We have a fundamental responsibility to pass on the positives and the gains to the future generation.

“No one is born hating another person because of the colour of his skin, or his background, or his religion. People must learn to hate, and if they can learn to hate, they can be taught to love, for love comes more naturally to the human heart than its opposite.” – Nelson Mandela

