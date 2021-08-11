Kabul: Today morning, when a special flight with about 50 Indian Nationals and the staff of the Indian Consulate in Mazar-E-Sharif, Afghanistan reached Delhi as part of an evacuation drive, we know that the situation in the war-torn country is becoming worse with each passing day. Indian Consulates in Herat and Kandahar are already closed while Afghanistan is fighting for its existence amid a power tussle between the superpowers of the world for over four decades now.Also Read - Biden Rules Out Changes in US Troop Withdrawal Plan From Afghanistan

While a part of the peace deal signed in Qatar, United States committed its complete withdrawal from Afghanistan and Taliban was expected to maintain the status quo till a comprehensive power-sharing agreement in the hill country is worked out but even before the US withdrawal could be completed, Taliban has made blitzkrieg advances and has been controlling Seven provincial capitals including Zaranj (Nimruz Province), Sheberghan (Jawzjan Province), Aybak (Samangan Province), Pul-I-Khumri (Baghlan Province), Sari Pul (Sar-E-Pul Province), Taloqan (Takhar Province) and Kunduz (Kunduz Province) while I write this page. Also Read - India Arranges Special Flight, Urges Its Nationals To Leave Afghanistan Amid Intense Tension With Taliban

Barely three days after the start of US Withdrawal on 1st May 2021, Taliban started their offensive in Afghanistan as if they were waiting for this very day. They started attacks in six provinces simultaneously with full force on 4th May and captured large pieces of territories in these provinces. By Mid-June, they were effectively present in 26 out of 34 provinces of Afghanistan. As per a UN report, more than 3200 innocent civilians were killed by the end of July in the areas now controlled by Taliban which is a matter of serious concern. Even international journalists like Danish Siddiqui were not spared and killed in cold blood. Also Read - Former Australia Pacer Shaun Tait Appointed Afghanistan Bowling Coach

The pace of Taliban advance is a very serious concern. With tremendous Pakistani support in terms of logistics, training, Air Force and even direct military intervention at some places, Taliban is poised to control the entire country in no time. Out of the 18 important towns of Afghanistan, seven are totally controlled and 9 other towns (Herat, Kandahar, Jalalabad, Ghazni, Pul-E-Alam, Mazar-E-Sharif, Lashkargah, Farah & Charikar) are surrounded by Taliban and may fall anytime. This leaves only Kabul & Khost awaiting their destiny and as per analysis, the Taliban advance to Kabul may start anytime by the end of August 2021. Such is the situation that even several humanitarian relief agencies or UN aid workers are fleeing the areas under Taliban control. People are being punished and killed just on the smallest doubt of being a supporter of the Afghan Forces. Schools have been shut down and girls’ education is declared a crime. Only religious education is permitted to boys and fanatic Sharia laws are being imposed while Roadside Kangaroo courts of Taliban are awarding death penalties without giving a fair trial. The example of Taliban atrocities is so severe that more than 45 women have been stoned to death by such Kangaroo courts in the last three months alone. Imagine the situation when such terrorists are controlling the entire country?

While innocent civilians are getting killed and merciless atrocities of Taliban are threatening the very cause of humanity, the international community is totally silent. United States President in his statement said that “Afghans must fight for themselves”. This statement came at a time when Pakistan is directly supporting Taliban with all sorts of warlike stores, training, and other things. The entire world has seen how injured Taliban fighters were treated in government hospitals in Pakistan. There have been reports when the Pakistani Air Force bombedAfghan Army during several conflicts with Taliban especially in the battle for Spin Boldak. We all know that Taliban has their supply lines in Pakistan, and they enjoy their safe heavens in the hospitality of Pakistan Army. Their training is conducted by Pakistan Army officials and their dead soldiers are buried with Military honour in Pakistan.

Everyone knows that who is the mother of all terror groups. It was Pakistan who gave birth to Taliban, it was Pakistan who produced Al-Qaeda, it was Pakistan who is directly or indirectly behind more than 70% of the global terror activities. The proximity of the leaders of the Islamic State, Haqqani Network, Al Qaeda, Lashkar-E-Toiba & many other terror groups with Pakistan Army are well known yet the global community is silent.

If such a situation persists, we will see the total control of Terrorist forces over one of the most beautiful countries of the world as a mute witness. We have seen the atrocities Taliban did during their last rule and this time it is going to be even worse. Once Kabul will fall, then there will be no scope of reversing the situation so there is very little time for global powers to recon and react.

The situation now demands an immediate military intervention by the United Nations Security Council including sanctions on the mother of all terror groups which is Pakistan. Once Pakistani support to Taliban stops, Taliban advances will stop automatically. At the same time, we must ensure the total annihilation of terrorism from Afghanistan. Today Taliban are controlling Afghanistan, tomorrow their terrorists will move out and target other countries too. Perpetrators of 9/11 also came through this route only. If the Taliban and Pakistan are not controlled, there will are chances of more events like 9/11 and then it will be too late.

(Amit Bansal is a Defence Strategist with keen interests in International Relations and Internal Security. He is also an author, blogger and poet.)

(DISCLAIMER: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of India.com. The writer is solely responsible for any claims arising out of the contents of this article.)