Ten Impacts on Pakistan After IMF Shunned Its 9th Review

Pakistan is in financial as well as political doldrums. The much-anticipated International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout has been put on hold since the IMF team has returned after the completion of ninth review without issuing any statement or giving any concrete promise. This is going to be catastrophic soon as the total debt on Pakistan (Including domestic as well as foreign) has already crossed its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and there is no hope if Pakistan will be able to pay its financial commitments.

The failure of 9th review of IMF will bring a cascading effect on Pakistan. Pakistan is expected to pay about $4.5Bn loan tranche by 31st March 2023 and about $22Bn in the entire fiscal year. With its forex levels dropping below $3Bn, it will be near impossible for our western neighbor to keep its commitments. There will be serious impact on Pakistan after the failure of IMF talks-

First impact will be on humanitarian aid. Recently its Prime Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif went to Geneva and got a pledge of over $10Bn from multiple sources towards flood relief. Out of this amount, nearly $9Bn was conditional & was depending upon the success of IMF review and in the event of its failure this amount will never be realized. Similarly, the aid from other creditors like World Bank, Asian Development Bank & Islamic Bank will also not realize. Pakistan may get a very miniscule amount in the name of donation but that will not suffice its need. Second impact will be on the bilateral creditors. Pakistan has been able to fool Islamic world to extract out money in the name of Islam but since now even IMF believes that Pakistan is in no position to repay its loans, no country will service any loan even at higher interests. They will now be hesitant to even roll over the existing debt. Not only this, to secure the repayment of their existing loans, they may confiscate Pakistani properties in their countries like Embassies, Consulates etc. This will be a very disappointing situation for Pakistan. Remember, Iron Brother China has already pulled out its support. Third impact will be on commercial creditors. Over 50% of the entire loan on Pakistan is from various commercial organizations or banks. It will affect Pakistan in three ways. One is that these banks will now completely stop disbursing any more loans to Pakistan, second is they will now be more eager to extract out the existing money since they are fully aware that Pakistan is losing its repayment capability and third is that their outlook will also define Pakistan’s credit ratings across the globe. Fourth impact will be on remittances and circulation of Dollar in Pakistan. Overseas Pakistani’s send a large sum to Pakistan in the form of Dollars. With government’s strict control over the greenback & the possible event of default of Pakistani Banks, these people will now be hesitant to send this money back home and will hoard it in overseas entities or bullion which will affect the inflow of dollar in Pakistan. Similarly, since Pakistan government has almost stopped the outflow of dollar and the payment for even most essential goods is put on hold, Pakistan’s export sector will get affected. They are the ones who get some forex to their country but if they themselves are not able to pay for their raw material being sourced from abroad, their production will stop and so as the inflow of dollars in the country too. Fifth impact will be on currency crisis. As Pakistani rupee is already free falling against Dollar and it may go below PKR 300 for a dollar soon. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Afghan currency “Afghani” is fast gaining prominence since it is much stronger than Pakistani Rupee & connects to Pashtun pride. There are high chances that the Pashtun population in KP may start using Afghan currency in place of Pakistani rupee which is already losing its shine. To save its reputation, Pakistan will publish more currency which will further downgrade its value. We have examples of Zimbabwe and Venezuela in front of us. Pakistan is not far from following them. Sixth impact will be related to rising interest rates & people’s faith in Pakistani Banking system. The reference interest rate of Pakistan which is Karachi Inter Bank Offered Rate (KIBOR) is already skyrocketing. Domestic nationalized as well as private banks have also increased their interest rates and some of them have put restrictions on money withdrawal too. This is gradually creating a kind of public distrust in Pakistani Banking system. In such events, people will send their money out of the country and Pakistan will continue to be poorer and poorer. Seventh Impact will be on people’s trust in Pakistan Army. The Pakistan Army which has ruled the country for over 5 decades directly and rest of the time indirectly is in the cross hairs of common man now. People are realizing that it’s the Army Generals who are enjoying all the privileges while poor Pakistanis are suffering. Probably this is the reason why Pakistan Army has categorically announced that this time, they will not participate in the elections. Rawalpindi boys are afraid and that’s why their Chief is making trips around the globe for relief. Eighth Impact will be on availability of essential goods. Pakistan exports most of the things of its daily use. This includes Petroleum, Gas, Medicines, processed food, vehicles, Machinery and even food items. In the event of non-payment of dues, the availability of these goods will be hampered which will affect the lives of common people of Pakistan. Ninth impact will be on Inflation. Pakistan is already facing extreme high levels of inflation. In the event of less inflow of forex, this inflation will rise and is likely to cross 50% in coming few months. This will not only make the lives of common public miserable but will shake the foundations of this very country. Entire Pakistan has been used to enjoy over easy money from west for decades. Tenth impact will be public uproar over corruption and rising prices. People of less favored provinces like Khyber Pakhtunkhwa & Baluchistan have already started protesting the government and such protests will not only increase but may turn into a civil war too. There are large extremist groups like Jamaat e Islamic & Tehreek E Labbaik in Pakistan who have openly declared their anger and are likely to announce nationwide protests. They may provide a kind of organizational umbrella to the protesting people and turn the things ugly.

(Amit Bansal is a Defence Strategist with keen interests in International Relations and Internal Security. He is also an author, blogger, and poet.)

(DISCLAIMER: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of India.com. The writer is solely responsible for any claims arising out of the contents of this article.)

