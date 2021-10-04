New Delhi: Ever since the Taliban have taken control of Afghanistan, there is a sharp increase in attacks by Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) on the security forces in Pashtun-dominated areas of Pakistan. There were over 75 attacks since August 15 that have claimed more than 100 lives and this is a prime concern for Military supported government of Imran Khan in Pakistan. Apparently, there have been some indications that prove that the Afghan Taliban and TTP may have joined hands which is worrisome for our western neighbour where the Punjabi community has been ruling over the country ever since it got independence and Pashtuns were ignored totally.Also Read - Taliban to Deploy Exclusive Battalion of Suicide Bombers at Afghanistan Borders: Report

Despite the fact that almost all top Taliban leaders were nurtured by ISI inside Pakistan over the past three decades, the Afghan Taliban understood well that if it remains a proxy to Pakistan, it will never get legitimacy, so it started taking independent decisions when Doha talks started. Although the Afghan Taliban does not have global ambitions and it wants to limit itself to the territories of Afghanistan, it never denied giving safe sanctuaries to other groups including TTP. On the other hand, TTP has a sole agenda of overthrowing the Punjabi-dominated government in Islamabad and establish a government that is concerned about Pashtun rights and Islamic Sharia Law. Pashtun unity is one of the primary agendas of the Afghan Taliban and hence their proximity with TTP can not be ruled out. We have some reasons to fortify this thought. Also Read - Islamic Emirate Of Afghanistan-Appointed Envoy Seeks UN Recognition Despite Repeated Rejections

Increased TTP attacks in Pakistan

TTP and its allied groups have increased their attacks targeting Pakistani Security Forces in last 50 days or so. In the month of August alone 52 people were killed in more than 35 attacks. September witnessed even worse where TTP targeted Pakistan security forces specifically and killed more than 25 of them in just six attacks. It carried out over 40 attacks in the month of September 2021 leaving several dozens dead which is significantly alarming. This not only forced Pakistan government to launch a special amnesty drive for TTP, a move which was considered rare keeping in view of the barbaric actions of TTP like Peshawar School attack but also to initiate unconditional talks with them. This change reflects how severe is the TTP threat to Pakistan. Also Read - International Flights Latest News Today: India to Resume Commercial Flights With This Country Soon | Read Details

TTP’s congratulatory letter to Taliban and status of Durand Line

Incidentally, TTP was the first group or organisation to send a congratulatory message when Taliban took over the reins of Kabul. They renewed its pledge of allegiance to Afghan Taliban repeatedly over the last two decades. It was reliably learnt that a delegation of TTP physically went to congratulate Afghan Taliban which proves the proximity of the two groups. Traditionally most of the Taliban fighters are ethnic Pashtuns with a significantly large number of them having studied in various madrassas in Northwest Frontier Province of Pakistan. This is the area which is home to TTP also and the relationship among their cadres is very good. Further when we speak about status of Durand line, Taliban made it clear that it is not going to obey the line as Pashtun population is located on both sides of the line. This gives another indication that TTP and Afghan Taliban are coming closer.

Release of TTP prisoners

Immediately after the take over of Afghanistan, Taliban released several hundreds of TTP prisoners lodged in Afghan jails. Some of them were senior commanders including the deputy Chief of TTP Maulvi Faqir Mohammad who has vowed to eradicate Pakistan government immediately upon his release. There were other senior commanders too who were lodged in Afghan jails for several years. Despite of serious protests from Pakistan, this move was carried out and uncorroborated inputs suggest that one of the prime reasons of ISI chief visiting Kabul was to stop the release of TTP prisoners however Afghan Taliban did not pay heed to his visit and went ahead with the release.

TTP outlook towards Afghan Taliban

TTP has always been sympathetic towards Taliban even when the latter was going through a tough time. Its erstwhile leader Baitullah Mehsud called then Taliban leader Mullah Omar as Amir-ul-Momin or the supreme leader of the community. Traditionally TTP as well as Afghan Taliban are both formed by the splinter fractions who fought Soviet Forces during Afghan War and hence their personal equations are quite good. Afghan Taliban has never ever criticised the actions of TTP however it maintained its official distance due to obvious reasons including its proximity with Pakistan ISI. Taliban now controlling power in Afghanistan, they started to think independently and there seems to be no embargo now. With the recent mergers of some splinter groups, TTP has become much stronger than before and with the release of their top leaders, would be ready to strike Pakistan with a new strategy and power.

Appointment of Mullah Maftoon in Taliban govt

Recently, Taliban has appointed Mullah Maftoon as the Director of refugees for Nangarhar province. Nangarhar is the province connecting Kabul to Peshawar and Torkham border located here is the most important route for refugees fleeing from Afghanistan. Mullah Maftoon is known for his Jihadist poetry and was associated with TTP earlier. He was one of the close confidantes of Hakimullah Mehsud and was often seen with him reciting his poetry to TTP cadres till the latter’s death in 2013. His poetry is known to have been used by both Afghan Taliban as well as TTP as morale boosters.

So, there is a high possibility that in future TTP and Afghan Taliban may go for a merger which will be quite painstaking for Imran Khan however, what lies on the cards is still a question, but few things are clear. First is the cause of Pashtun Unity. Not only Afghan Taliban and TTP but other non-militarised groups like Pashtun Tahafuz movement are talking extensively for Pashtun unity and liberate Pashtun population from the clutches of Punjabi rulers in Pakistan. Second is the need of legitimacy for Taliban. They must tear off the labels of being a terror organisation and a proxy to Pakistan in the quest of legitimacy and they are eager for it. Third and last is the total ignorance of Pashtun dominated areas by Pakistan government. This has fuelled widespread anguish among the local Pashtun people which will invariably help anti Pakistan movements.