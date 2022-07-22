Book: Satvic Food Book 2: 70 Delicious Recipes for a Satvic Lifestyle

Pages: 168

Price: 799

Publisher: Satvic Movement (Distributed by HarperCollins India)

Availability: satvicmovement.org

Verdict: A must-have recipe book in your collection

The second in the series, The Satvic Food Book 2 is replete with 70 odd recipes, all plant-based food and without sugar, refined oil, milk and dairy products. The book lists out 9 satvic food laws and a kitchen tool-list to help set up your kitchen to prepare satvic meals.

The book is a product of The Satvic Movement, an organisation providing information to adapt to a simple, healthy lifestyle, the most important part of which is adopting a simple diet plan. The book also suggests three different food plans based on the kind of lifestyles you have : Healing Plan for people who are trying to lose weight or are healing from a disease, Lifestyle Plan for a healthy, satvic lifestyle and Active Plan for people who are highly active during the day.

The best part about the book is that it is filled with photographs of the mouth-watering, delicious food. The recipes are curated by a team of the organisation and introduced in the book by Subah and Harshvardhan Saraf. They transform all taste-less vegetables into a scrumptious meal. Everything from sweet-dishes to chips and nachos can be made Satvic with their assortment of food items.

The book is highly easy to read and the recipes are even simpler! Children too, can find a number of dishes that can be prepared without the use of fire and very sharp objects. The dishes mentioned are also good for college students and office-goers, that can be prepared in under 30 mins. The elderly too can find a number of recipes in here that are without harmful ingredients.

All-in-all, the book is best placed on your book shelf or in your kitchen cupboard.