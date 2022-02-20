Book Review: Vidyadhara And The Universe of Magic

Vidyadhara And The Universe of Magic Pages: 358

358 Price : 299

: 299 Publisher: Om Publication

Om Publication Availability: Amazon, Flipkart, or any nearby book store

Amazon, Flipkart, or any nearby book store Verdict: Entertaining and adventurous

VirArt Studios is back with its second novel, Vidhyadhara And The Universe of Magic, after the successful debut of its first novel Heroes of Wars, a sci-fi retelling of the Mahabharata. The action hero novel takes place in today’s India, where supernatural beings such as gods, vetals, monsters, demons, yakshas, naagmanavs, and a slew of other terrible characters coexist with humanity. A planet where decades of hatred between magical creatures, which included humans, had lasted.Also Read - 10 Steps To The Boardroom: Must Read If You Intent To Trek Up The Hill Of Success | A Book Review

For very many decades, Indian artists have generated rich superhero/science fiction substance, and the newest offering to this lineup is novelist Virat Vilas Pawars’ novel ‘Vidyadhara & The Universe of Magic,’ which is a perfect combination of science fiction and mythology in which the author introduces the audience to the Indian version of witches, mages, magic, gods, demons, and deities. Also Read - Speaking Tiger Books Launches ‘Life In The Clock Tower Valley’, A Novel About Kashmir's Past & Present

The novel revolves around Arav, the protagonist, and his schoolmate Nedarraj. While Arav, a student in a Gurukul wants to use supernatural power to maintain peace and harmony, Nedarraj aims to dominate the world and would stoop to any extent to accomplish his mission and assert his dominance. The world’s fate depends on two Vidyadharas and their mighty amalgamate. Also Read - Bike Ambulance Dada: Karimul Hak's Inspiring Story a Must Read When You Think Obstacles Are Getting Better of You

‘Vidyadhara And The Universe of Magic’ is a 33-chaptered, 358 pages book that will engross you in the world of wizardry. In an interview, the author had said that character illustrations and fight scenes are an extra punch to his stories. He always wanted to create a comic series but owing to some reasons he couldn’t “It did cost me a fortune but if my readers can’t see what is in my head then the extra effort makes no sense to me”, he had stated.

Set in 21st Century India, the book will walk you through the enthralling world where centuries of animosity persisted between the various magical species, including humans. The best thing about the book is its author Virat Vilas Pawar, who is a truly passionate millennial. A lawyer by profession, Pawar had plunged into the world of comics to give chance to new artists and promote Indian sci-fi and fantasy stories.

His latest sci-fi book will compel you to reminisce the good old days when we didn’t have scores of TV channels and yet there was no dearth of entertainment.