KK Dies at 53: Sometimes, there are things which don’t make sense. Today is such a day when you don’t know what to say and how to react. It’s so strange how people you have never met become such an intrinsic part of your lives that their demise feels like the death of a family member. It feels more like a personal loss. Singer KK is that person. It’s an overwhelming and lonely feeling that can’t be explained– something my mind is grappling to come to terms with. It may be because when you listen to someone’s songs enough, they become a part of your life. Well, such is the impact of art and music that it leaves an imprint on you forever.Also Read - Singer KK Dies After Concert In Kolkata; A Video Tribute To The Singing Legend - Watch

But, how do you ever listen to his songs again without feeling a sting in your heart? It almost feels like a part of our childhood and teenage left us today with so many unresolved emotions. Even today, my playlist is full of KK songs but I think it will take me a long time to have the heart to listen to him again. I can never thank him in words how his voice and words became a constant companion during all the low points in my life. From school to college, from job to marriage, from walkman to smartphone, he was always there.

Whether it was celebrating friendship with Pal, Yaaron, crying with Maine Dil se Kaha, expressing love with O Meri Jaan–there wasn’t any emotion that was not dominated by him. I am in love, Aasahayein, Tadap Tadap, Awarapan, Sach Keh Raha Hai..a KK song is always there for every stage of life. Every time, we millennials experienced romance or heartbreak, we unwittingly hummed his melodies in our heads, because you don’t just listen to those songs, you experience them. Someone rightly said that KK was the voice of our collective nostalgia, because you hear one song and your mind automatically goes back to the good old times.

The other reason is why millions adore him because he is the one versatile singer who stayed away from all unnecessary limelight and controversies and just let his voice do all the talking. They certainly don’t make them like him anymore. All said and done, we as a generation, are so lucky and privileged to have grown up listening to KK’s soothing and soulful voice. His art, his voice, his melody, his power will live on. Even in his last moments, his voice brought happiness to people. Rest in MUSIC, legend. Thank you for everything! #KKForever.