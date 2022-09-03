There is a popular notion that until recently Shiv Sena was an impregnable fortress built brick-by-brick by Hindu Hriday Samrat late Bal Thackeray. While there’s no denying the fact the cartoonist-turned-politician gave his blood and sweat to create an estimable organisation that swiftly became one of the most influential regional parties in the country, the truth that this Sena had seen rebellion even during its founder’s lifetime can’t be shorn of.Also Read - Masturbating in Public Infers Sexual Intent: Mumbai Court Convicts 60-Year-Old in Child Abuse Case

The Sena first split in 1991 when senapati Chhagan Bhujbal quit along with several lawmakers and workers. Then the maha mantri Narayan Rane rebelled in 2005 and took several lawmakers along with him. A year later, in 2006, one of two yuvrajs Raj Thackeray parted ways with his uncle and took along several MLAs and leaders to form his outfit, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS).

However, the Hriday Samrat managed to put his house in order each time. But in his absence, his fort collapsed like a house of cards, and all that the new maharaj Uddhav Thackeray could do is watch the annexation helplessly.

The vertical split in Uddhav Thackeray’s Sena neither happened overnight nor by accident. As former US President Franklin Roosevelt had famously said, “In politics, nothing happens by accident. If it happens, you can bet it was planned that way.” The design and implementation of the coup are laudable, but one has to admit that in the BJP’s quest to achieve the unattainable, Maharashtra has lost a party that could have been a strong Opposition.

With the popularity graph of the Congress spiralling downwards, lack of faith of the urban populace in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), trust deficit owing to the ever-changing stance of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), and lack of collective appeal in the smaller players like Samajwadi Party (SP), Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), AIMIM, RPI, etc. the aam aadmi is tousled with the thought of who to choose to take on the mighty BJP.

Realising the huge vacuum created in the Maharashtra state politics with rebel Sena leader and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde deciding to turn his faction into the Team B of the BJP, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has upped its ante. It is now working overtime in a bid to project itself the sole saviour of democracy. The party won Punjab, opened its account in Goa assembly, and in Madhya Pradesh won a mayoral seat, got 10 members elected in district panchayat, 23 as janpad members, 103 as sarpanchs and 250 as panchs.

Interestingly, the Aam Aadmi Party has broken new ground in Maharashtra by winning 145 of the 300 seats it contested in the 2021 panchayat polls.

Buoyed by the electoral success in every election it has contested lately, party workers and volunteers of the Aam Aadmi Party’s Mumbai unit are upbeat and determined to ensure the trend continues. Raking up issues that concern the common man – potholes, pollution, corruption, sanitation, etc., the party is striking the right chord with the aam janta too. The fact that Mumbaikars are seemingly taking the AAP seriously can be gauged by the response that the party is receiving through its public outreach program. The venues of events held by the party are teeming with young and woke voters, along with social activists, representatives of the NGOs, and ALMs.

Moreover, the Muslim voters who once stood firmly behind the Congress and then were shifting towards the Shiv Sena are now considering the AAP as a serious alternative. It seems that the voters from the minority community have lost confidence in the Congress due to its continuous decline and espousal of soft Hindutva to be in the fight with the BJP. Moreover, those who considered Shiv Sena as the apt substitute too seem to have changed their mind following the scandalous coup and Uddhav Thackeray’s hasty decision of renaming Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagar and Osmanabad as Dharashiv to prove his pro-Hindu credentials.

Also, AAP is expected to gain support from the backward and OBCs as well, as the party has recently inducted former Lok Sabha MP and OBC leader Haribhau Rathod. Rathod, a former Shiv Sainik, belongs to the Banjara community. The community has a strong presence in parts of Vidarbha and Marathwada. Also, former police officer and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) leader too has joined AAP.

Awestruck by the rising popularity of the party in neighbouring Gujarat, quite a few leaders of the Congress party, who belong to the Gujarati and Marwadi communities, too may join the party in the coming days. Interestingly, as per reports, a senior North Indian leader and a set of NCP leaders too are contemplating joining hands with the party.

Meanwhile, the only election that the party contested in Mumbai was the 2014 general polls in which it managed to get around 2.70 lakh votes. And this, despite the Modi wave. Now, with about 25,000 workers, out of which 3,000 are active party volunteers, and a strong presence in over 100 wards, it seems this election will be a different ballgame with AAP emerging as a force to reckon with. Also, the delay in the BMC election has proved to be a boon for the party as the AAP leadership has got sufficient time to strategize and mobilise resources to make its presence felt at the highly significant civic poll debut.

About the writer: Qasim Mehdi is a senior journalist and content strategist with a work experience of over 17 years with top media houses in the country. He is also a political consultant to candidates and leaders of various political parties.

(Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of India.com.)