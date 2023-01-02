6 Winter Pet Care Tips To Have Warm & Cozy Time With Your Furballs

Why all the skin care only for hoomans? Here are 6 winter tips to be mindful of for your little pooches.

Winter season calls for a whole another set of care routine to keep ourselves hydrated, crack free, warm and cozy. But it is just not about humans to have all those winter essentials, our little furballs require all winter attention and love too. Dipping temperatures affect pets as well. Their skin too gets dry, their cute little paws tend to roughen up. From clothes to diet, everything is effected just like it is for us hoomans.

Are you wondering about winter care tips for your pets? Here is a list of basic things that all pet parents can be mindful of.

Warm, Cozy and Furry

While fur offers as a natural heat cover for cats and dogs, nonetheless it is paramount to understand the comfort temperature for your pet. Despite furry coats, pets do feel cold as temperature drops hence it is essential to keep sweaters, and warm clothes ready for them. In addition to this, make a cozy corner for them with warm beddings.

Pawfect Paws

Yes, there is something known as paw butter or paw balms which help heal the paws of dogs and cat. Just like we keep moistursing our hands and face to avoid dryness, cracks, same goes for little pooches who even go out for walks with those bare paws. Therefore, it is our duty to keep them hydrated and smooth for sake of our fur babies.

Moisturising

Along with their paws, hydration is vital for their body too. Coconut oil is sadi to be a generic and good way to keep those coats from getting flaky. While there are lots of products these days tin the market for pets, it is best advise to consult your doctor first.

The Right Diet

Winter means layers of clothes and more food! Yes, we all are guilty of hogging on food during winters and so do our pets. Therefore, it is important to keep a check on their diet intake. There should be a right balance nutrients because their physical activities are reduced relatively.

Winter Activities

Take your furballs out for a run or a little game of fetch when the sun is all bright and shinning. Morning and evenings tend to be cold, so take them out when the sun shines!

To Bathe Or Not To Bathe

Well, well, well, bathing and pets have a love-hate relationship. And winter is a season when they make a dash away from washrooms. It is best to have them take a bathe when it is not too cold hence day time is preferable so that their coat dries out and they don’t catch a cold.

Apart from this, dry bath is another option, a way between.

NOTE: Before using any products it is best advised to consult your veterinary or pet expert as certain products might be subjective to the breed of dog or cat.