Attention Pet Parents! The Connaught Brings You A Paw-some Winter Brunch! Details Here

This one-of-a-kind hotel is pet-friendly since its inception in 2021 and curates memorable stay experiences for guests travelling with their furry friends.

Representative image

The Connaught: For all the pet parents who are looking for a perfect weekend outing with their pets, the Connaught is organizing a paw-some winter brunch for pet lovers and their furry friends on January 21. The Connaught, New Delhi – IHCL SeleQtions, in association with Heads Up For Tails, have planned a winter brunch for all the pet parents. The event will also witness many other fun activities like striking a ‘pawse’ with 360 camera, bingeing on scrumptious treats and letting your pet enjoy the agility zone and the ball pit.

The Connaught is a vibrant expression of New Delhi, which includes elements of fun and flamboyance. This is perfectly complemented by the warm and attentive team, who will deliver personalized and immersive experiences. Exuding character at every corner, the hotel features 104 spaciously designed rooms conceptualized by the globally renowned Swedish designer, Christian Lundwall, of LWA.

Located in the heart of the city, The Connaught is a perfect abode for business and leisure travellers.

Here Are The Details Of The Event

Venue: The Connaught, New Delhi – IHCL SeleQtions

Date: 21st January 2023 (Saturday)

Time: 11:00 am – 4:00 pm

Registration Price: INR 1,500 + Taxes per person (Brunch + Pet Food included)