Puducherry: The fifteenth legislative assembly election in the union territory of Puducherry was held on 6 April 2021 in a single phase to elect members from 30 constituencies. The Ariankuppam Assembly Constituency of Puducherry state is currently held by T Djeamourthy of INC. In the 2016 Puducherry Assembly Elections, he beat Dr M A S Subramanian of AIADMK. T Djeamourthy got 45.29 per cent of the votes.

The counting of votes for the seats will begin at 8 am. While the initial trends are likely to be known by 10 am, the winner of the seat will be announced by the evening today. In the 2021 Ariankuppam Assembly elections, the key candidates to watch out for are Indian National Congress's (INC) T Djeamourthy and All India N.R. Congress's (AINRC) R Datchanamoortty.