Puducherry: The fifteenth legislative assembly election in the union territory of Puducherry was held on 6 April 2021 in a single phase to elect members from 30 constituencies. Danavelou N of the Congress won the seat in the last assembly polls in Bahour. The Congress government in Puducherry collapsed following defections to the BJP. Also Read - Dispur Assembly Election Result LIVE: Vote Count Begins at 8 am, Will BJP's Atul Bora Win the Seat Again?

The counting of votes for the seats will begin at 8 am. While the initial trends are likely to be known by 10 am, the winner of the seat will be announced by the evening today. The key candidates contesting from Bahour are R Senthilkumar (DMK), N Dhanavelou (AINRC), S Gnanapragash (NTK), A Thiyagu (IJK) and C Dinesh (MNM). Also Read - Kokrajhar East Assembly Election Result LIVE: Vote Count Begins at 8 am, Will Pramila Rani Brahma Win the Seat Again?