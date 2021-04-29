Puducherry: The exit poll survey on Thursday predicted a major win for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the AINRC in the Puducherry Assembly elections in the Union Territory. According to the C-Voter Exit Poll for Times Now/ABP News, the projected seat variation for the 30-member Puducherry Assembly for the NDA is 19 to 23 seats, well over the majority mark, while the UPA is likely to win 6 to 10 seats. Others are projected to win a maximum of 2 seats. Also Read - Exit Polls Predict Return of Mamata, Vijayan And Sonowal; Change in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry | Highlights

The exit poll predicts 16.6 per cent vote swing in favour of the NDA, while for the UPA it is -5.3 per cent, approximately, as compared to 2016. According to the exit poll, the UPA will get 34.2 per cent votes, which is way behind the NDA which is projected to get 47.1 per cent votes. The Congress, which was ruling the UT, was unseated after many of its MLAs defected to the BJP earlier this year, forcing incumbent Chief Minister V. Narayansamy to resign after his government was reduced to minority. Also Read - Assembly Elections 2021 Highlights: Polling Ends; Assam Records 82.29%, Tamil Nadu 65.11% West Bengal 77.68% Voter Turnout Till 7 PM

Meanwhile, the India Today-Axis My India exit poll further predicted that AINRC Chief N Rangaswamy will likely be the next Chief Minister of the Union Territory. Also Read - Sitharaman Releases BJP’s Manifesto For Puducherry Assembly Elections

Assembly Polls in Puducherry were conducted this year in a single phase on April 6. Total voter turnout of 81.64 per cent was recorded in Puducherry polls.