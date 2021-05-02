Puducherry: The fifteenth legislative assembly election in the union territory of Puducherry was held on 6 April 2021 in a single phase to elect members from 30 constituencies. PRN Thirumurugan of AINRC won the seat in the last assembly polls in Karaikal North. The key candidates contesting from Karaikal North are AV Subramanian of the Congress, PR N Thirumurugan of the AINRC and A Velusamy of the DMDK. Also Read - Kadirgamam Election Result 2021 LIVE: Will AINRC Bag This Seat Again? Counting Underway

The counting of votes for the seats will begin at 8 am. While the initial trends are likely to be known by 10 am, the winner of the seat will be announced by the evening today. The Congress government in Puducherry collapsed following defections to the BJP.