Puducherry: The fifteenth legislative assembly election in the union territory of Puducherry was held on 6 April 2021 in single phase to elect members from 30 constituencies. The Manavely Assembly Constituency is currently held by R.K.R. Anantharaman of the INC who won in the 2016 Puducherry Assembly Elections.

The counting of votes for the seats will begin at 8 am. While the initial trends are likely to be known by 10 am, the winner of the seat will be announced by the evening today. In the 2021 Manavely Assembly elections, the key candidates to watch out for are INC's R.K.R. Anantharaman and BJP's Embalam R. Selvam.