Puducherry Assembly Election 2021: Counting of votes for Mangalam Vidhan Sabha seat in Puducherry begins at 8 am. While initial trends are likely to be out by 10 am, final results for Mangalam elections will be declared in the evening. Mangalam went to polls on April 6. In 2016, S.V. Sugumaran of AINRC won the Mangalam seat by defeating S. Kumaravel of DMK.

In 2021 Mangalam elections, Djeacoumar C of AINRC is contesting against Sankumaravel of DMK.

The winner for Mangalam assembly constituency will be announced today. Stay tuned to this live blog for all the latest updates on who’s leading, who’s trailing, and who will defeat whom to bag the Mangalam seat.

Mangalam Assembly Election Result 2021 LIVE Updates:

8.01 am: Counting of votes begins

7.00 am: Counting of votes to begin shortly