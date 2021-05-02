Puducherry Assembly Election 2021: Counting of votes for Mudaliarpet Vidhan Sabha seat in Puducherry is underway. While initial trends are likely to be out by 10 am, final results for Mudaliarpet elections will be declared in the evening. Mudaliarpet went to polls on April 6. In 2016, A. Baskar of AIADMK won the Mudaliarpet seat by defeating V. Balan of AINRC. Also Read - Assembly Election 2021 Results: How To Check Results of West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry Polls on ECI Website And App | Step-by-Step Guide Here

In 2021 Mudaliarpet elections, sitting MLA A. Baskar of AIADMK is contesting against L Sampath of DMK. Also Read - Puducherry Election Result 2021 LIVE STREAMING: When And Where to WATCH Counting of Votes

The winner for Mudaliarpet assembly constituency will be announced today. Stay tuned to this live blog for all the latest updates on who’s leading, who’s trailing, and who will defeat whom to bag the Mudaliarpet seat. Also Read - Puducherry Assembly Election Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Will NDA Get A Clear Majority? Counting Underway

8.01 am: Counting of votes begins

7.00 am: Counting of votes to begin shortly