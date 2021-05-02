Puducherry Assembly Election 2021: Counting of votes for Nellithope Vidhan Sabha seat in Puducherry is underway. While initial trends are likely to be out by 10 am, final results for Nellithope elections will be declared in the evening. Nellithope went to polls on April 6. In 2016, A. Johnkumar of DMK won the Nellithope seat by defeating Omsakthi Sekar of AIADMK. Also Read - Assembly Election 2021 Results: How To Check Results of West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry Polls on ECI Website And App | Step-by-Step Guide Here

In 2021 Nellithope elections, Vivilian Richards Johnkumar of BJP is contesting against V. Karthikeyan of DMK.

The winner for Nellithope assembly constituency will be announced today. Stay tuned to this live blog for all the latest updates on who's leading, who's trailing, and who will defeat whom to bag the Nellithope seat.

Nellithope Assembly Election Result 2021 LIVE Updates:

8.01 am: Counting of votes begins

7.00 am: Counting of votes to begin shortly